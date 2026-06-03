This Samuel L. Jackson And Eva Mendes Thriller Is A Netflix Hit 19 Years Later

When a streaming service has as much content as Netflix, it can be hard to stand out. Even some of the best Netflix original movies can end up forgotten, after all. In the same vein, the platform can give movies that came out years ago and failed to find an audience in theaters a second life. Once they hit Netflix, they effectively get an opportunity to be rediscovered, and some movies manage to seize the day.

The most recent film to shoot its shot at Netflix redemption comes courtesy of "Cliffhanger" and "Cutthroat Island" director Renny Harlin. His Matthew Aldrich-penned 2007 thriller "Cleaner" has made an impressive impact on Netflix, being one of the platform's three most popular movies in the U.S. as of June 1 (via FlixPatrol). The movie features the inimitable Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Mendes, so it definitely has the star power to justify its popularity — and now that it's available for viewing on Netflix, viewers everywhere are seeing what the hype is all about.