This Samuel L. Jackson And Eva Mendes Thriller Is A Netflix Hit 19 Years Later
When a streaming service has as much content as Netflix, it can be hard to stand out. Even some of the best Netflix original movies can end up forgotten, after all. In the same vein, the platform can give movies that came out years ago and failed to find an audience in theaters a second life. Once they hit Netflix, they effectively get an opportunity to be rediscovered, and some movies manage to seize the day.
The most recent film to shoot its shot at Netflix redemption comes courtesy of "Cliffhanger" and "Cutthroat Island" director Renny Harlin. His Matthew Aldrich-penned 2007 thriller "Cleaner" has made an impressive impact on Netflix, being one of the platform's three most popular movies in the U.S. as of June 1 (via FlixPatrol). The movie features the inimitable Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Mendes, so it definitely has the star power to justify its popularity — and now that it's available for viewing on Netflix, viewers everywhere are seeing what the hype is all about.
Cleaner is a crime scene thriller with a killer cast
"Cleaner" focuses on crime scene cleaner Tom Cutler (Samuel L. Jackson). He takes a seemingly routine job in a house that belongs to a woman called Ann Norcut (Eva Mendes), but the two start suspecting that something strange is afoot. The web of mysteries and cover-ups that surrounds Cutler soon involves characters played by the likes of Ed Harris, Luis Guzmán, and the late Robert Forster. "Nope" star Keke Palmer also turns up in an early role as Cutler's daughter, Rose.
Despite its quality cast, it's worth noting that "Cleaner" isn't exactly a critical darling, seeing as the movie has a decidedly low 17% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, it's neither the best nor the worst Samuel L. Jackson movie out there, and works as a perfectly decent law enforcement thriller for any fan of the actor. Additonally, since we haven't seen Eva Mendes in movies since 2014, this comparatively little-seen film is a fun time for those who have missed the actor's presence in recent years.