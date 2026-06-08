5 Romance Movies That Received A Perfect Rating From Roger Ebert

Over a decade after his death in 2013, the late Roger Ebert remains the gold standard in American film criticism. In his almost five decades of writing for the Chicago Sun-Times, Ebert claimed to have seen over 10,000 films, from gripping dramas and dazzling musicals to spine-tingling horrors and hard-hitting actioners.

Unsurprisingly, the critic also saw more than his fair share of romance. However, despite seeing hundreds of lovers embrace on the silver screen, Ebert admitted in a 1992 article reminiscing on the first quarter-century of his career that the genre was not his favorite: "Love? Romance? I'm not so sure. I don't much care for movies that get all serious about their love affairs, because I think the actors tend to take it too seriously, and end up silly."

Nevertheless, Ebert loved many movies about love, with at least one romantic suspense film ranking high among his best movies of all time. We have assembled a small sampling of the romance films that received a perfect four-star rating from Roger Ebert over his long career. Spanning decades, tones, aesthetics, and subgenres, these cinematic gems explore the power of love in all its heart-pounding (and heart-breaking) glory.