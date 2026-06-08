10 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of Blue Bloods

One of the saddest moments in "Blue Bloods" history occurs in "The Bitter End," which features the death of a young gang member, who jumps off of the roof of her building with her baby in her arms to escape the violent life she's been immured into. That moment alone is worth watching again and again, but the heartbreak that action causes is what brings viewers back.

It's a deed that Jamie witnesses, and one that deeply affects his partner, Vincent "Vinny" Cruz (Sebastian Sozzi). Cruz grew up in the housing project the young lady lived in, and to say he's shaken by the sudden act of violence is putting it mildly. Danny soon manages to figure out that the girl who leaped to her death had a connection to a previous crime — the deaths of her parents, for which she always blamed herself. A complicated web of defiance, guilt and loyalty all falls on Danny's shoulders when he realizes he failed to protect the girl as he'd vowed to do long ago. Now he has a second chance through the girl's sister; but a bigger problem surfaces when the local gang vows revenge on the NYPD.

Frank and Erin (Bridget Moynahan), meanwhile, get into a roundelay over the city's decision to drop cases against the housing project's residents in the hope of convincing them to testify. Intense and filled with complex emotional ugliness, that unforgettable opener is just one hint as to the drama that's hiding inside. "The Bitter End" has an outstanding 8.5 on IMDb for a reason.

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