Why Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols Refused To Appear On Voyager
As the 1960s Civil Rights and Second-wave Feminism movements were striving for change, "Star Trek: The Original Series" showed that people of all races and cultures belonged in the future. Nichelle Nichols brought this notion to life by playing the first version of Communications Officer Nyota Uhura. She boldly shared her opinions on a male-dominated bridge, proving that women of color could have substantial roles on primetime television. While Nichols reprised her role in several Star Trek movies, she stepped back from one high-profile Star Trek series, according to her "Original Series" co-star George Takei.
During an interview with "The Official Star Trek: Voyager Magazine," Issue 9 (via ScreenRant), Takei said that Nichols was supposed to join him in "Star Trek: Voyager" Season 3, Episode 2, "Flashback." Takei reprises his role of Sulu as he commands the USS Excelsior while Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and Lieutenant Tuvok (Tim Russ) conduct a mind meld that allows Lieutenant Tuvok to relive his time on that ship.
Uhura was supposed to appear as well. "She would have communicated with me, as Uhura to Tuvok, over the viewscreen. I pleaded with her on the phone to do it because it would have been wonderful to have her back as well. She felt the part did not do her justice, so she passed on doing it," said Takei. While she may have turned down this portion of Star Trek history, Nichols does have one other Trek TV credit besides the inaugural series.
The Star Trek series that Nichelle Nichols did join
While Nichelle Nichols was invited to appear on "Star Trek: Voyager," she was almost left out of "Star Trek: The Animated Series" entirely had it not been for one of her "Star Trek: The Original Series" co-stars advocating for her inclusion. In an interview (via The Archive of American Television), George Takei explained that he and Nichols were not originally approached due to budget concerns, but Leonard Nimoy, who was set to reprise his role of Mr. Spock, went to bat for them. Nimoy told TrekMovie, "I refused to do Spock until they were hired. Mr. [Gene] Roddenberry started calling me the conscience of Star Trek."
"Star Trek: The Animated Series" is ranked highly amongst the franchise's other animated shows. While short-lived, it allowed Nyota Uhura to further expand her role. Uhura never had the chance to fully lead the USS Enterprise prior, but "The Animated Series" gave her this opportunity in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Lorelei Signal" when the male crew are entranced by a group of sirens.
Uhura quickly takes charge to the surprise to one of her female crew members. Her leadership offers calculated strategy and communication as they form an unbeatable force that may also save a whole civilization. It let Star Trek highlight its themes of female empowerment, resulting in another grand moment in Uhura's iconic legacy.