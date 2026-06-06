Why Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols Refused To Appear On Voyager

As the 1960s Civil Rights and Second-wave Feminism movements were striving for change, "Star Trek: The Original Series" showed that people of all races and cultures belonged in the future. Nichelle Nichols brought this notion to life by playing the first version of Communications Officer Nyota Uhura. She boldly shared her opinions on a male-dominated bridge, proving that women of color could have substantial roles on primetime television. While Nichols reprised her role in several Star Trek movies, she stepped back from one high-profile Star Trek series, according to her "Original Series" co-star George Takei.

During an interview with "The Official Star Trek: Voyager Magazine," Issue 9 (via ScreenRant), Takei said that Nichols was supposed to join him in "Star Trek: Voyager" Season 3, Episode 2, "Flashback." Takei reprises his role of Sulu as he commands the USS Excelsior while Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and Lieutenant Tuvok (Tim Russ) conduct a mind meld that allows Lieutenant Tuvok to relive his time on that ship.

Uhura was supposed to appear as well. "She would have communicated with me, as Uhura to Tuvok, over the viewscreen. I pleaded with her on the phone to do it because it would have been wonderful to have her back as well. She felt the part did not do her justice, so she passed on doing it," said Takei. While she may have turned down this portion of Star Trek history, Nichols does have one other Trek TV credit besides the inaugural series.