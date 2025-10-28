Every Version Of Star Trek's Nyota Uhura, Ranked

One of film and TV's greatest sci-fi franchises, "Star Trek" has long been famous for its iconic characters, be it Captains like Kirk and Picard, or alien adversaries like the Klingons and the Borg. But even its side characters have become pop culture icons, and few are as important to the pantheon of science fiction as Nyota Uhura, the communications officer who served on the original USS Enterprise in the 1960s TV series that started it all.

Played by Nichelle Nichols, Uhura was a fixture of the Enterprise bridge, a dedicated officer, and an important part of what made "Star Trek" beloved and celebrated for generations. But over the years, the franchise has given us multiple versions of the character — different interpretations on different shows, sometimes in alternate timelines, and even played by different actors. The most recent is a series regular on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the prequel "Trek" series that explores the adventures of Captain Pike and the USS Enterprise in the years before James T. Kirk took command.

Each version of Uhura we've seen has been different in more ways than one, whether it's an animated interpretation, a younger version of the character, or an iteration in an alternate timeline. Uhura has always been one of the best "Trek" characters, but which version is the best of them all? Open the hailing frequencies, because this is a list of every version of Nyota Uhura, ranked from good to best.