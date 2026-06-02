The Terminal List Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Prime Video fans love their military procedurals, and "The Terminal List" is the latest hit to put a thrill in their hearts. The Chris Pratt-starring show managed to score over 1.1 billion minutes viewed across its first eight episodes alone. That's likely why Season 2 is a sure thing, and the streamer is set to serve it up as soon as it possibly can, in spite of some Season 1 moments that left fans confused.
James Reece (Pratt) may have come to terms with his huge losses and sailed off to the peaceful climbs of Mozambique, but anyone who knows anything about Jack Carr's beloved hero already understands that trouble follows Reece around like a lost puppy looking for a free meal. What will Season 2 of "The Terminal List" put him through? Who will appear on the show? And when can fans expect to pay witness to James' latest adventure? Here's everything we know so far about the next chapter of his story.
When will Season 2 of The Terminal List air?
Fortunately for all of James Reece's fans, they're not going to have to wait too much longer for the next part of "The Terminal List." The second season will begin streaming on October 21, 2026. That has to be a relief for those who adore the series — the show's first batch of episodes hit the steamer on July 1, 2022. That's over four years between seasons, a delay likely caused by Pratt's ongoing film commitments. Fortunately for them, the release of a prequel series, "Terminal List: Dark Wolf," has helped to keep the franchise alive.
It looks as if the entire season will likely drop on the streamer on the same day, just as Season 1 did (and as many of Prime Video's series tend to do). The season will be eight episodes long, which is exactly how many episodes there were in Season 1.
Who will star in Season 2 of the Terminal List?
It looks like most of the folks who survived Season 1 of "The Terminal List" will be back for a second go-round. Besides Pratt's James Reece, that includes Tom Hopper, who plays steely former SEAL Raife Hastings, Constance Wu as war reporter Katie Buranek, Dar Salim as multitalented ISOF commander Mohammed Farooq, and Luke Hemsworth as sociopathic mercenary Jules Landry. Taylor Kitsch's popular Ben Edwards, who is the central character on the spin-off prequel series "Terminal List: Dark Wolf," died in Episode 8 of Season 1, as did Jeanne Tripplehorn's Lorraine Hartley.
To fill in those voids, a phalanx of new characters will be on James' list for Season 2. Gabriel Luna will play Freddy Strain, a sniper and loving family man, who correctly believes James faked his death at the end of Season 1. Martin Sensmeier will play the proud and honorable Sergeant Major Otaktay. Costa Ronin is Vasili Adrenov, a billionaire with stakes in the media. Edwin Hodge and Caitlin Bassett will appear in undisclosed recurring roles. Other recurring actors slated to pop up in Season 2 are Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Arnold Vosloo, and Shiraz Tzarfati.
What is Season 2 of The Terminal List About?
While Season 1 of "The Terminal List" drew its plotline from the first book in Jack Carr's series, which is also called "The Terminal List," the plot for Season 2 is slated to be drawn from book #2, "True Believer."
In "True Believer," a series of terror attacks hit western soil close to the holiday season. An Iraqi ex-commando stands accused. To find him, the government seeks out the allegedly dead James Reece, the most-wanted terrorist in the world. That means James will be forced to leave his Mozambique haven and start working for the CIA and the American government. America issues presidential pardons for him and his surviving cohorts, and James must kill his way through a whole network of bad guys in order to find the terrorist in question, hiding deep in the European underground, before it's too late. While Prime Video might change some portion of the book's plot, it's likely that James' next chapter will heavily follow this plotline. Hopefully Season 2 won't spit in the face of science the way Season 1 did.
Who will produce, write and direct The Terminal List Season 2?
While the directors and writers for the second season of "The Terminal List" are currently unknown, we do know who will be producing the latest season and which entities were involved in bringing this latest chunk of "Terminal List" episodes to life. Chris Pratt will continue as executive producer, via his Indivisible Productions label.
Other producers include Navy SEAL Jared Shaw and ex-Army Ranger Max Adams; writer/producer David DiGilio (who served as the showrunner for Season 1 of "The Terminal List" and also works as the showrunner for "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," although there's no word yet as to whether or not he'll be serving as the showrunner for Season 2 of "The Terminal List"); director/producer Antoine Fuqua; Kat Samick; and "The Terminal List" series author Jack Carr. Amazon MGM Studios split co-production duties with Civic Center Media, in association with MRC. Hopefully, they'll produce a season that will be less divisive than Season 1 proved to be for some "Terminal List" fans.
Is The Terminal List adapted from a different medium?
The first season of "The Terminal List," as well as any further seasons Prime Video releases, will be based on Jack Carr's "The Terminal List" book series. As of this writing, the collection spans seven published volumes, with an eighth set to join it in 2027.
The book series follows James Reese through layers of international intrigue, as he tracks down bad guys and tries to keep himself alive. Along the way, he has to cope with many people who want to kill him. Since he has nothing left to lose and nothing to fear anymore, he tangles with everyone from the Chinese to the Russians as he brings about justice for his country. With eight more adventures to adapt, it would be quite easy for a show like "The Terminal List" to go on for seasons, which would likely thrill the executives at Prime Video. But first, James has to get through his second adventure first.