The Terminal List Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Prime Video fans love their military procedurals, and "The Terminal List" is the latest hit to put a thrill in their hearts. The Chris Pratt-starring show managed to score over 1.1 billion minutes viewed across its first eight episodes alone. That's likely why Season 2 is a sure thing, and the streamer is set to serve it up as soon as it possibly can, in spite of some Season 1 moments that left fans confused.

James Reece (Pratt) may have come to terms with his huge losses and sailed off to the peaceful climbs of Mozambique, but anyone who knows anything about Jack Carr's beloved hero already understands that trouble follows Reece around like a lost puppy looking for a free meal. What will Season 2 of "The Terminal List" put him through? Who will appear on the show? And when can fans expect to pay witness to James' latest adventure? Here's everything we know so far about the next chapter of his story.