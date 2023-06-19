The Terminal List S1: How Many Episodes Are There?

Season 1 of Amazon Prime Video's original Navy SEAL action series "The Terminal List" premiered in its entirety on July 1, 2022. The show stars Chris Pratt as James Reece, who finds himself at the heart of a military conspiracy when he comes home from witnessing some of his closest companions killed during a mission in Syria and learns that official reports explicitly contradict his personal experience.

In total, Season 1 is eight episodes in length. The series was a big enough success, however, that "The Terminal List" Season 2 and a spin-off are both on their way. While Pratt will star once again in the upcoming second season, the spin-off will take place prior to the events of its progenitor and revolve around Taylor Kitsch's character Ben Edwards.

This upcoming season should help clarify some confusing moments from "The Terminal List" including the backstories of important side characters like Katie Buranek (Constance Wu). For now, those interested in "The Terminal List" can find all eight episodes of Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.