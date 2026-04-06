Star Wars: What Is A Kyber Crystal?
When someone thinks of "Star Wars," a lightsaber is probably the first item that comes to mind. The franchise wouldn't be the same without Jedi running around, wielding their colorful plasma blades to deflect blasters and cut through solid metal. However, lightsabers don't run on magic. The crucial component that gives a lightsaber power is a kyber crystal.
Lightsabers are built entirely around these crystals. They're attuned to the Force, making them great conduits for a Jedi's power, but also making them incredibly valuable. Though they are naturally occurring across several planets in the galaxy, it's still rare to find them, making kyber crystals a hot commodity; many hope to take and sell them for a high price. While the ones used in lightsabers are typically small enough to hold in your hand, kyber crystals can be any size, so the larger the crystal, the more valuable.
The fireproof, highly durable crystals have a long history in the "Star Wars" universe, with early peoples recognizing their power and idolizing them before the Jedi began to gather the crystals and use them for statues and lightsabers. However, because the crystals are rooted in the Force, members of the Sith want them as well, and they have used them for a variety of offensive devices, like the Death Star's laser.
Jedi go through a ceremony to find their kyber crystal
Kyber crystals are unique in that there's one that speaks to each Jedi. To find their own crystal, Jedi take part in the Gathering, a ceremony that takes them to the caves on the planet Ilum. Within the caves is a kyber crystal that speaks directly to them, but to obtain it, they must overcome a personal flaw, like the way that the Wookiee Jedi Gungi had to demonstrate patience in season 5 episode 6 of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Overcoming these weaknesses help Jedi prove their worthiness of claiming the the crystal, which will cause it to glow to signify they've passed the test.
After obtaining their kyber crystal, Jedi build their lightsaber. The color the crystal glowed during the Gathering is typically the color their lightsaber becomes. Each Jedi's kyber crystal, and therefore their lightsaber, is attuned to them specifically. If someone else were to take their lightsaber and connect with the crystal, it could change colors to mark the new connection. This is also why people who turn to the Dark Side see a change in their lightsaber color — Dark Side Force users such as the Sith "bleed" their crystals by channeling negative emotions like fear and hate into them, and the crystal glows red accordingly.