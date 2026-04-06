Star Wars: What Is A Kyber Crystal?

When someone thinks of "Star Wars," a lightsaber is probably the first item that comes to mind. The franchise wouldn't be the same without Jedi running around, wielding their colorful plasma blades to deflect blasters and cut through solid metal. However, lightsabers don't run on magic. The crucial component that gives a lightsaber power is a kyber crystal.

Lightsabers are built entirely around these crystals. They're attuned to the Force, making them great conduits for a Jedi's power, but also making them incredibly valuable. Though they are naturally occurring across several planets in the galaxy, it's still rare to find them, making kyber crystals a hot commodity; many hope to take and sell them for a high price. While the ones used in lightsabers are typically small enough to hold in your hand, kyber crystals can be any size, so the larger the crystal, the more valuable.

The fireproof, highly durable crystals have a long history in the "Star Wars" universe, with early peoples recognizing their power and idolizing them before the Jedi began to gather the crystals and use them for statues and lightsabers. However, because the crystals are rooted in the Force, members of the Sith want them as well, and they have used them for a variety of offensive devices, like the Death Star's laser.