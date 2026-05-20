Every Main Character Death In The Boys Series Finale, Ranked

The following feature contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8.

Following the death of Frenchie (Tomer Capone) at the end of last week's episode, the stage was set for a series finale with a high body count. Fans bracing themselves for epic, tragic deaths should have remembered that this is "The Boys," and things won't stay serious for long; Frenchie's own self-penned eulogy devolves into him confessing he's accidentally seen every team member's butt.

That same approach can be found throughout the episode, with the deaths of some characters making you wonder how they were ever considered a threat. It thrives on subverting expectations, right from the moment Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) loses her intellectual powers and is seen for the last time abandoning the final fight to go to Harry Potter World in Orlando. She was the architect of Homelander's grand plan for worldwide dominance before becoming a dangerous enemy, and she instantly becomes irrelevant, is given a happy ending, and is forced out of the picture altogether.

Below, we're looking at the five major character deaths in the episode, ranked from least-to-most dramatically effective, diving into which bold choices worked, and which felt unsatisfying. Thankfully, the subversive approach to killing off characters mostly worked, depriving fans of intense showdowns in favor of fitting deaths that were either embarrassing or tragic.