Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning Editor Behind Star Wars, Dead At 80

Marcia Lucas, the ex-wife of "Star Wars" director George Lucas who edited several influential Hollywood movies including "Star Wars: A New Hope," passed away on May 29, 2026. She is survived by her ex-husband, daughters Amanda Lucas and Amy Soper, three grandchildren, and chosen family, who announced that she died due to cancer.

In a statement provided to Variety, Lucas' family confirmed her death at the age of 80. It read:

"Marcia will be remembered as a brilliant storyteller, a trailblazer for women in film, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous host, and a loyal friend whose humor and sparkle filled every room she entered. Her influence on film is indelible, but those who knew her best will remember the way she made life feel more vivid, more beautiful, more fun, and more full of love. Her work was known for its emotional intelligence, rhythm, and humanity — a rare ability to find the truth of a scene and bring heart, momentum, and clarity to the screen."