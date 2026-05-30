Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning Editor Behind Star Wars, Dead At 80
Marcia Lucas, the ex-wife of "Star Wars" director George Lucas who edited several influential Hollywood movies including "Star Wars: A New Hope," passed away on May 29, 2026. She is survived by her ex-husband, daughters Amanda Lucas and Amy Soper, three grandchildren, and chosen family, who announced that she died due to cancer.
In a statement provided to Variety, Lucas' family confirmed her death at the age of 80. It read:
"Marcia will be remembered as a brilliant storyteller, a trailblazer for women in film, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous host, and a loyal friend whose humor and sparkle filled every room she entered. Her influence on film is indelible, but those who knew her best will remember the way she made life feel more vivid, more beautiful, more fun, and more full of love. Her work was known for its emotional intelligence, rhythm, and humanity — a rare ability to find the truth of a scene and bring heart, momentum, and clarity to the screen."
Marcia Lucas edited films for directors like George Lucas and Martin Scorsese
A born and raised Californian, Marcia Lucas toiled as an assistant editor before making a connection with the legendary film editor Verna Field, a pioneer in her (no pun intended) field who paved the way for other female editors like Sally Menke and Thelma Schoonmaker. In fact, besides Schoonmaker, Lucas edited films by Martin Scorsese like "Taxi Driver," "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," and "New York, New York."
Lucas also, naturally, edited films by George Lucas — including "Star Wars: A New Hope," "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," "THX 1138," his first-ever film "Filmmaker," and "American Graffiti." Still, it should be noted that, after her ex-husband handed over the reins of "Star Wars" to others for the sequel trilogy, she wasn't a fan. "Now that she's running Lucasfilm and making movies, it seems to me that Kathy Kennedy and J.J. Abrams don't have a clue about 'Star Wars.' They don't get it," Lucas said in J.W. Rinzler's book "Howard Kazanjian: A Producer's Life" (via IndieWire).
Marcia Lucas will be remembered by her family, friends, and the entertainment industry.