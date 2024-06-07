George Lucas Had Very Specific Rules For Star Wars Names

"Star Wars" is known for numerous things, from its many fascinating aliens — some of which we only saw once — to the multi-faceted concept of the Force. Its unmistakable names are also among its most recognizable elements. Those like Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), and Elan Sleazebaggano (Matt Doran) have an intangible element about them that makes them uniquely "Star Wars" names. As it turns out, the reason for their fitting nature might not be so indescribable after all. "Star Wars" mastermind George Lucas revealed that he put a lot of time and thought into each one.

”Basically, I developed the names for the characters phonetically. I obviously wanted to telegraph a bit of the character in the name," Lucas explained in a 1997 interview with The New York Times. He goes on to say that his rule was to avoid making his characters' names sound too space-like, or falling in line with traditional science fiction naming conventions. Rather, he wanted to tie them to their respective cultures and make them feel real to the universe. "I wanted to stay away from the kind of science fiction names like Zenon and Zorba. They had to sound indigenous and have consistency between their names and their culture," he added.

Evidently, this process worked out just fine, as numerous "Star Wars" names that Lucas came up with have become the stuff of pop culture legend. At the same time, it must be noted that he did toss out a few misses now and again.