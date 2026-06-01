The James Bond Codename Theory Still Works (& Is Even Better) With One Dark Twist

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

Stop me if you've heard this one before: James Bond is a code name that's dealt to every agent who bears the 007 mantle. This explains the way James Bonds radically change appearance every few movies, as well as how the character has been able to operate in the field for so many decades.

It's a common fan theory, and one that holds water ... right up until it doesn't. For example, why would all these "different person, same name" Bonds all order the same, weird "shaken, not stirred" martini cocktail? Why are they so similar in personality, and have effectively the same backstory? Surely, even MI6 wouldn't be able to recruit so many top-level field operatives with the exact same fondness for cheesy one-liners? In other words, this seems like one of those famous movie theories people are completely wrong about.

Think again. We're going to shake ... sorry, stir this theory up by adding our own little dark twist. Namely, let's say that while yes, all those James Bonds are different people, they didn't become James Bond willingly: Each of them was brainwashed to give them that signature "James Bond" personality and backstory, and their previous identity was erased.

Here's a look at why this is the best way to explain the film franchise's long string of identically behaving, yet different-looking 007 agents.