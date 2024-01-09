James Bond Theory: Why 007 Orders His Martinis 'Shaken, Not Stirred'

Few drink orders are more famous than James Bond's martini. The MI6 agent always orders them "shaken, not stirred," which has stirred up considerable controversy amongst liquor connoisseurs who know that martinis are typically stirred, preserving the drink's integrity. But there's a compelling theory about why 007 orders his drinks this way, courtesy of one Redditor.

As u/TheVileFlibertigibet wrote in a thread, Bond does order a martini in a way many people would consider "wrong," but they think there's a method to the madness. "I [theorize] that Bond is ordering a weak drink deliberately so as to make it seem like he is drinking more than he actually is," they explained. "This is because Bond is almost always on duty in both the books and films and needs to keep his wits about him, either to defend himself or not blab all his secrets to the bartender, but sometimes he will need to drink to maintain his cover. As a compromise, he orders a weaker drink to give the appearance that he is more inebriated than he actually is, thus maintaining his cover and gaining an element of surprise over his targets."

This is, frankly, a pretty solid theory. Most martini lovers don't order them shaken because it seriously dilutes the drink's flavor ... which, to be fair, is essentially a glass of cold gin or vodka that may or may not contain any vermouth at all. So, what do other Redditors think of this theory?