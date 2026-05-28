The Only Recap You Need Before Scary Movie 6
The Wayans Brothers are back in the driver's seat for "Scary Movie 6" and all bets are off. The film is headed to theaters on June 5, serving up edgy humor at the expense of the latest horror movies. Want the lowdown on every single "Scary Movie" entry that came before this one? Click our video above for a recap of everything Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris, who landed the hard-to-cast role with ease) has endured in the name of laughter.
The first thing to remember about the connective tissue that exists between every film in the "Scary Movie" franchise is that there's none — well, almost. For example: sharp-tongued Brenda Meeks (Regina Hall), her pot-loving brother Shorty (Marlon Wayans), innocent and eternally dim Cindy, and barely-closeted jock Ray Wilkins (Shawn Wayans) have died multiple times over the course of the first four movies in the series, and will probably do so again in "Scary Movie 6."
In the first outing — which takes on "Scream" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in arguably one of the best spoof movies of all time – the squad are a group of high school students coping with a masked killer who's stalking the teens because they ran him over with their car. All four of them are eventually killed — but are miraculously alive and in college for "Scary Movie 2," where they're all promptly recruited as test subjects for an experiment being conducted at Hell House, with supernatural ridiculousness soon occurring a la "The Haunting."
Brenda and Cindy have been through a lot together
One continuous thread that weaves through the majority of the "Scary Movie" films is the friendship between Brenda and Cindy. In spite of the fact that Brenda would happily sell Cindy to Satan for a single corn chip, the twosome have always been besties, and willing to defend each other — well, most of the time. That's a good thing, because the two characters are all that unite "Scary Movie 3" and "Scary Movie 4" with the first two flicks.
When the Wayans Brothers became involved in a dispute with Miramax, the Zucker brothers were hired to direct "Scary Movie 3." The Wayans provided ideas for it before skipping the next two installments. The third film has Cindy as a reporter who becomes obsessed with the sudden appearance of crop circles in a nod to "Signs." In the fourth flick, she deals with an alien invasion while coping with multiple personal losses in a mash-up of "War of the Worlds" and "The Grudge." The fifth feature — which has none of the franchise's established characters — focuses on the Sanders family while parodying "Paranormal Activity" and others.
It's interesting to note that figures we haven't seen in many years — like the secretly evil Doofy (Dave Sheridan), vicious reporter Gail Hailstorm (Cheri Oteri), Bobby Prinze (Jon Abrahams), Greg (Lochlyn Munro) and the tiny-handed Hanson (Chris Elliott) are all back for the newest "Scary Movie." Will they have a big impact on Cindy and Brenda's latest adventure? Find out by watching "Scary Movie 6" on June 5. Need to know more about the franchise before seeing the movie? Click on our video above.