The Only Recap You Need Before Scary Movie 6

The Wayans Brothers are back in the driver's seat for "Scary Movie 6" and all bets are off. The film is headed to theaters on June 5, serving up edgy humor at the expense of the latest horror movies. Want the lowdown on every single "Scary Movie" entry that came before this one? Click our video above for a recap of everything Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris, who landed the hard-to-cast role with ease) has endured in the name of laughter.

The first thing to remember about the connective tissue that exists between every film in the "Scary Movie" franchise is that there's none — well, almost. For example: sharp-tongued Brenda Meeks (Regina Hall), her pot-loving brother Shorty (Marlon Wayans), innocent and eternally dim Cindy, and barely-closeted jock Ray Wilkins (Shawn Wayans) have died multiple times over the course of the first four movies in the series, and will probably do so again in "Scary Movie 6."

In the first outing — which takes on "Scream" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in arguably one of the best spoof movies of all time – the squad are a group of high school students coping with a masked killer who's stalking the teens because they ran him over with their car. All four of them are eventually killed — but are miraculously alive and in college for "Scary Movie 2," where they're all promptly recruited as test subjects for an experiment being conducted at Hell House, with supernatural ridiculousness soon occurring a la "The Haunting."