Scary Movie 1: How Anna Faris Landed The Impossible-To-Cast Role Of Cindy

The Wayans family was no stranger to parodies when they started working on "Scary Movie." Not only did they have their own sketch comedy show with "In Living Color," but they had also made a previous spoof movie of hood crime dramas. Thus the pivot to another subgenre that was popular at the time, slasher movies, made a lot of sense.

While teen slashers like "Scream" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" were the primary punching bags for "Scary Movie," plenty of other targets from the late-'90s like "The Matrix" and Budweiser's "Whazzup" ad campaign were also heavily featured amid the gross-out humor bits and satirical takes on murder.

Still, it seems like one of the biggest challenges for "Scary Movie" was finding its lead girl, Sidney Prescott parody, Cindy Campbell. Though Anna Faris was eventually cast in the central role, as director Keenen Ivory Wayans explained to Entertainment Weekly, it was only after an extensive search for talent.

"The biggest surprise was Anna. And it wasn't really a surprise; it was a gift," Wayans explained. "I had seen everybody, and I kept saying no to the point that the casting people were getting p***ed. But I was looking for someone specific," the director went on.