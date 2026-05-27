How Nicholas Galitzine Got Ripped To Play He-Man In Masters Of The Universe

The first key to Nicholas Galitzine's increased muscle mass was simple: he ate a lot to increase his bulk. "There's been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts," he told W magazine during the movie's shoot. "I'm eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I'm doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising."

Galitzine didn't reveal what sort of food he consumed during his Prince Adam prep time, but he did say that he knew that someday he'd have to lose all the muscle he'd packed on for the part — and that he wouldn't be in a pleasant frame of mind while it was happening. "I will eventually go into what's called the cutting phase, where I'm going to be starved and so rude to everyone. I can only apologize for the person I'm going to become in a few months' time," he admitted.

It turns out that time period arrived much earlier than the actor anticipated. "We started shooting and then I had to cut while we were shooting, which is pretty insane," he said to E! News. "You have that brain fog. So, I definitely felt like that was a thing but especially when you're doing these action set pieces, you've gotta have energy for it."