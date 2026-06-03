5 Best Vampire Movies People Don't Talk About Anymore

For almost as long as there have been horror movies, there have been vampire movies. Though not the first, F. W. Murnau's "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror" was released all the way back in 1922; filmgoers have been terrified of cinematic bloodsuckers ever since. "Nosferatu" was a thinly-veiled retelling of Bram Stoker's "Dracula," and filmmakers have attempted to adapt the novel in Murnau's wake. With Stoker's iconic character now in the public domain, you'll even find numerous bizarre international versions of "Dracula" out there.

Though most vampires owe at least some debt to Stoker, Count Dracula isn't the only bloodsucker on the block. There are countless other counts, and countless films that apply the basic vampire mythology to all sorts of other, allegorical contexts, too. Over the years, the subgenre has seen a great deal of evolution and change — even going through a sparkly, lovesick phase in the late 2000s and 2010s.

There's simply too much vampire cinema out there for one moviegoer to retain. Some really great vampire movies get left out of the conversation, struggling to stick around in the popular consciousness. The films on this list probably aren't the first to come to mind when the average person thinks about vampire movies, but they're all worth seeking out, especially if you've seen the classics.