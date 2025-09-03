The Conjuring: Last Rites Review - A Heartfelt Swan Song

Though the thrust of "The Conjuring: Last Rites" takes place in 1986, with Ed and Lorraine functionally retired from taking on new cases, it opens in 1964, with the case the couple was working on the night their daughter Judy was born. It's a thrilling prologue that expands upon Judy having the same sensitivity to the paranormal that her mother utilizes to help people. (Madison Lawlor and Orion Smith make the most of their scant screen time as a pitch perfect younger Lorraine and Ed.) But from there the film splits into two tracks. One, following the Smurls, a family of eight sharing one small house that is terrorized after they bring in a cursed mirror last seen in the prologue, from the one case the Warrens were too spooked to solve. The other, showing what semi-retirement looks like for the Warrens.

Lorraine is happy to put the more exciting part of their career behind her, more focused on helping her daughter shut out the darkness she's had to fight for decades. Ed still has fight in him, but after his heart issues manifested in "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," he has to take things easy. At one point, we see him nearly have a heart attack from a particularly spirited ping pong match against Judy's boyfriend Tony (Ben Hardy) and it creates much unease about what might happen to him whenever the Warrens do eventually take on the Smurls' case.

On the Smurls' haunting side, a lot of the set pieces feel like artful retreads of the last few films, but with such a big family, it's impressive how the disparate experiences interweave and how the number of inhabitants of the house exponentially compound the fear and despair and general strife they encounter. But the time we spend with the Warrens, while moving and engaging, begins to drag. At times, there's smart suspense around delaying the inevitable, while at others, it feels like we the audience are just spending as much time as we can with our faves before they leave us forever. Couple that with all the Easter eggs and call backs to the rest of the universe — plenty of "Annabelle" whether you want her or not — what could be somber begins to feel almost celebratory. It is both a gift and a bit of a curse.