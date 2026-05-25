Why Spartacus: House Of Ashur Was Canceled By Starz

Another member of Starz's mighty flock of action series has bitten the dust. "Spartacus: House Of Ashur" will be a one-season wonder, becoming one of the biggest TV flops of 2025 during its initial release. The network cited both low ratings and the fact that the show doesn't fit in with the aim and bent of its current programming slate as reasons for its death.

The program examines an alternate timeline in which the titular Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) lives instead of dying on Mount Vesuvius. He's given a second chance at life in a world where Spartacus (Andy Whitfield) was killed during their fight. Now that he's in power, he finds himself grappling with Roman politics. He decides to rebuild Capua's arena, but cannot find a new star attraction. He presses Achillia (Tenika Davis), an enslaved warrior, into service. Complications, naturally, ensue.

While this might be the end of Ashur's alternate timeline adventures, fans shouldn't fret — apparently Lionsgate is looking for a fresh home for the series. But in the meantime, the show's cancellation is definitely a big signal that times have changed at Starz.