Why Spartacus: House Of Ashur Was Canceled By Starz
Another member of Starz's mighty flock of action series has bitten the dust. "Spartacus: House Of Ashur" will be a one-season wonder, becoming one of the biggest TV flops of 2025 during its initial release. The network cited both low ratings and the fact that the show doesn't fit in with the aim and bent of its current programming slate as reasons for its death.
The program examines an alternate timeline in which the titular Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) lives instead of dying on Mount Vesuvius. He's given a second chance at life in a world where Spartacus (Andy Whitfield) was killed during their fight. Now that he's in power, he finds himself grappling with Roman politics. He decides to rebuild Capua's arena, but cannot find a new star attraction. He presses Achillia (Tenika Davis), an enslaved warrior, into service. Complications, naturally, ensue.
While this might be the end of Ashur's alternate timeline adventures, fans shouldn't fret — apparently Lionsgate is looking for a fresh home for the series. But in the meantime, the show's cancellation is definitely a big signal that times have changed at Starz.
Spartacus: House Of Ashur was not a trip back to the good old days for Starz
Once upon a time, the bread and butter of Starz was action-adventure series aimed at young men. "Spartacus" bloomed to life and became a franchise long before the "Power" universe stepped to the forefront of their portfolio and changed the cable network's direction.
Besides shows like "Power," Starz has found quite the foothold with female viewers thanks to its successful franchising of the "Outlander" books. Much of their programming tends to center around such realistic drama or breathless romance, leaving the sword-and-sandals epics of the "Spartacus" world on the outside looking in.
It's a fascinating fate, because the franchise began long ago with "Blood and Sand," which follows the life of Spartacus as he leads a slave rebellion. "Gods of the Arena" is a prequel program that shows how Spartacus gained his reputation as a mighty warrior. Everything changed with the sudden and tragic passing of Andy Whitfield, whose death dramatically altered the fate of the tv show. Liam McIntyre strapped on Whitfield's armor for a single season, "Spartacus: War of the Damned." But recasting the main character didn't work out for "Spartacus;" in light of Whitfield's passing, the show was brought to a natural conclusion. Until "Spartacus: House of Ashur," the franchise lay dormant, and it remains to be seen if it will ever rise to prominence again.