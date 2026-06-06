5 Most Tragic Jedi Deaths In Star Wars, Ranked

A common trope in the Star Wars franchise is that Jedi die ... a lot. In the first film, the only Jedi known to be alive, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), dies when he faces off against his former pupil. Jedi deaths continued with Yoda's (Frank Oz) in "Return of the Jedi," and the trend reappeared in the prequel trilogy. After Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) issues Order 66, the Great Jedi Purge quickly unfolds across the galaxy, amounting to a Jedi genocide.

While there were some Jedi who survived Order 66, most didn't. The handful who escaped the Empire were hunted down and slain by the Inquisitors or Darth Vader. When any Jedi dies, it's a tragedy, as they're incredibly rare and were so valuable to the Republic, but some deaths are harder to take than others. These are the Jedi that audiences got to know over time, making it harder to accept a "Star Wars" franchise without them.

When Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), and Yoda die, it's sad, but not necessarily tragic. They become Force Spirits who continue to help their still-living Jedi allies after their passing. For a Jedi's death to be truly tragic, it needs to be someone the fans care about a great deal, or they must play such a significant role in the overarching story that their death has a major impact. Of the many Jedi who've fallen in Star Wars canon, these five are the most tragic, ranked by how truly awful their loss hit.