Star Wars: Who Is Aayla Secura & Why Did She Have A French Accent?

Even for those familiar with the "Star Wars" prequels, Aayla Secura (Amy Allen) may not be a Jedi that automatically comes to mind. Appearing in "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith," the character is often seen but never heard. She is most notably seen as one of the Jedi assassinated during Order 66. However, Aayla has a rich history that was thankfully fleshed out in Dave Filoni's "The Clone Wars" series.

The animated show gives lines to the Twi'lek Jedi and expands on her people's trials and tribulations. Aayla also gets face-to-face time with Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), giving her some teaching moments when Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) is out of commission. After a ship crash, Anakin is badly injured, and Ahsoka wants to stay with him. Aayla wisely advises the youngster they need to look after the group first. Even after dying during the purge, that isn't the last we see — or rather, hear — of Aayla.

She resurfaces in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in the emotional scene where Rey (Daisy Ridley) communes with Jedi such as Anakin (Hayden Christensen) and Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.). Aayla is one of the voices Rey hears in her desperate moment. Unlike her Jedi brethren, Aayla has an accent that can only be described as French. This is common among Twi'leks, who hail from her home planet, Ryloth.