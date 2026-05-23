Sterling K. Brown's 2026 Revenge Thriller Has A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

One of 2026's most egregious box office casualties so far, "Is God Is" is a road trip revenge thriller that combines "Kill Bill" (one of the best revenge movies of all time) and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" through a Southern Gothic lens. It currently sits at a 98% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an 88% score from audiences, yet has made just a little over $3 million at the box office. Amazon MGM Studios not giving it much attention in the marketing department is the reason why you probably haven't heard of this wholly original film.

Playwright Alesha Harris makes her directing-screenwriting debut with a feature adaptation of her award-winning 2018 stage play about twin sisters on a mission from God (Vivica A. Fox). In this case, God is a terribly scarred woman on her deathbed who calls upon her estranged 20-something daughters Racine (Kara Young) and Anaia (Mallori Johnson) to kill their abusive father (Sterling K. Brown). Credited only as The Man — but also called the Monster — he burned God alive in a bathtub years ago, with both girls also horrifically burned trying to put out the fire. With the Man ultimately getting away scot-free, God's final request is that the fraternal twins kill their dad for good.

While the sisters meet a string of strange characters on their quest, including an over-the-top preacher (Erika Alexander), their dad's mute lawyer (Mykelti Williamson), and his new family (Janelle Monae, Xavier Mills, and Justen Ross), the Man's minimal presence casts a big shadow over the proceedings.