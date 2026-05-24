5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Widow's Bay

While other streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max get what feels like an outsized amount of attention, Apple TV is quietly churning out some of the very best TV shows airing at the moment. One of those, without question, is their 2026 comedy series "Widow's Bay," a hilarious but creepy, dread-filled story about an odd little island that may or may not be haunted ... and the mayor trying to make it into a vacation destination.

As Tom Loftis, the mayor of the titular Widow's Bay, "The Americans" veteran Matthew Rhys strikes the perfect balance between absurdly funny and deeply dark while he tries to convince naysayers, including Stephen Root's history-obsessed citizen Wick, that Widow's Bay is not cursed or haunted in any way, shape, or form. This is particularly urgent because New York Times journalist Arthur Lloyd (Bashir Salahuddin) is in town to do a piece on Widow's Bay, and since Tom is desperate for an increase in tourism, he does everything in his power to convince Arthur that everything in Widow's Bay is completely normal and not spooky at all.

"Widow's Bay" is a delightful and sometimes downright scary romp, so what should you add to your watchlist if you love Katie Dippold's innovative, clever series? Here are five shows you should check out if "Widow's Bay" is your new favorite series.