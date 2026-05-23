5 Best Movies About Online Dating

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Dating is hard, and online dating is even harder. In this modern age, it's getting increasingly harder to meet somebody organically, so people find themselves signing up for apps like Tinder, Hinge, or Bumble (and these are just the mainstream ones). At a certain point, the whole thing feels like you're shopping on some big-box site for a spouse, and while plenty of people successfully find relationships through dating apps or websites, the fact that it's the norm in the dating world now can feel sort of overwhelming. So how is this phenomenon represented in pop culture ... or more specifically, in movies?

There are, actually, a decent number of movies that focus on online dating ... and they cover the good and bad outcomes. (Some of the outcomes, it should be said, aren't just bad — they're actively deadly.) These picks run the gamut; some might have you feeling hopeful about meeting your soulmate online, and some might have you considering a life of solitude or, perhaps, a monastery. From a classic early entry into this niche rom-com genre from Nora Ephron to two modern horror stories about what happens when online dating goes wrong, here are five great movies about online dating.