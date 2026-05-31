5 Worst Star Wars Retcons, Ranked

For better or worse, retcons have been a part of storytelling for as long as we can remember. These retroactive continuity changes can shed new light on a character or plot point, and even pave the way for entirely new stories to exist that we didn't know were possible. Case in point, one of the best Star Wars changes that made the franchise better is the revelation that a certain Sith Lord was a certain Jedi-in-training's father at the end of "The Empire Strikes Back." Not only did this drastically change the direction of "Return of the Jedi," but it helped pave the way for the prequels as well.

But for every good retcon that explains away something tricky or confusing, there are bad ones that spoil the fun or create continuity errors difficult to ignore. The trick is using them wisely and in a way that's consistent with the rest of the story. Of course, when it comes to the Star Wars franchise, there are a plethora of retcons out there that are constantly reframing the way we see the epic space opera. There's a reason that many believe Disney has damaged the brand forever.

This is why we put together our list of the five worst Star Wars retcons out there. Pulling from all three trilogies and subsequent material, it's these creative decisions that made us take pause before hitting lightspeed. But before we get into it, we should note that we did not include the erasure of the "Expanded Universe" (now rebranded "Legends") here. Though tragic and disheartening, George Lucas himself didn't really consider it canon and was willing to break from it at any time. That said, here are the worst Star Wars retcons ... of our current continuity.