Noah Wyle's 5 Best TV Shows, According To IMDb

Since the early 1990s, Noah Wyle has been a stalwart figure on the small screen, his warm and charismatic presence a welcome feature on all of our television sets. And although he rose to fame with his work on one of the decade's most popular medical dramas, he's since made appearances in a variety of different genres. His shows have run the gamut from dystopian science fiction and throwback adventure series to more intimate, character-driven dramas.

Most actors would consider themselves lucky to have just one genuinely memorable TV character to their names — Noah Wyle has a handful, and he's still going strong. He even earned his very first Emmy award in 2025, a welcome cap to a lengthy career in television. But while Wyle can always be relied upon to put in an excellent performance, not all of his shows are created equal. Here are the very best television series he's worked on, as ranked by the fine folks at IMDb.