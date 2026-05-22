The Boys Finale's Saddest Death Was The Only Character Who Truly Loved Homelander
Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Blood and Bone"
"The Boys" is over, and a lot of bodies have been left in its wake. The penultimate episode delivered a shocking moment to the team with Homelander (Antony Starr) killing Frenchie (Tomer Capone). But the Boys came back with a vengeance in the series finale. Oh Father (Daveed Diggs) and The Deep (Chace Crawford) meet their ends in perfectly bloody ways. Even the big bad himself, Homelander, turns mortal and begs for his life before Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) cracks open his skull. To be honest, there's only one death in the finale we can say is truly sad, and it's Butcher's beloved bulldog, Terror.
After killing Homelander, the team heads back to their hideout, and Butcher goes to check on Terror. But the pup has already passed away in his sleep. Terror's death is what sends Butcher into a spiral, and he decides to unleash the supe-killing virus after all. Terror was clearly his final anchor grounding him to some semblance of humanity, and with Terror gone and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) wanting nothing to do with him, he tries to kill all superheroes.
In the episode "One-Shots," which also serves as a great "Supernatural" reunion, we learn that Terror is probably the only person who loved Homelander ... just not in the way Homelander would probably want. Terror has visions of Homelander, uh, presenting himself, one time while holding a turkey leg. With Terror's death, the only being who saw anything good in Homelander is gone forever.
Terror's actor, Bentley Alexander the Bulldog, died in November 2025
There's an extra layer of sadness to Terror's death on "The Boys" series finale. Bentley Alexander the Bulldog, the name of the pooch who portrays Terror on the show, died in November 2025. The official "Boys" Instagram account posted a tribute: "This one f***in' hurts. Today we say goodbye to @bentleyalexanderthebulldog, who warmed our hearts every time he came on screen as Terror. Rest in peace, mate."
While it's sad knowing both Terror and Bentley are gone, there's some peace to be had that Terror probably had the most dignified death in "The Boys." Dying in his sleep is a far more peaceful way to go than what most characters got. And it's far nicer than how Terror died in "The Boys" comics. In "The Boys" #59, Butcher and the rest of the Boys return to the Flatiron Building and discover Terror is dead. Butcher assumes Jack from Jupiter, the one character who was never supposed to be on "The Boys," is behind Terror's death. Scandalous photos of Jack recently went public, and he blames the Boys, even though they deny any involvement.
In response, Butcher brutally stabs Jack. In both the comics and the show, Butcher's humanity is deeply tied to Terror, and he becomes far more willing to engage in diabolical acts once Terror's gone. Terror's demise initiates Butcher's villain arc, culminating in his own death. Terror isn't just there for some jokes about humping; it's possible if he didn't pass away at that particular moment, Butcher could've gotten out of the series alive.