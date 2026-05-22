The Boys Finale's Saddest Death Was The Only Character Who Truly Loved Homelander

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Blood and Bone"

"The Boys" is over, and a lot of bodies have been left in its wake. The penultimate episode delivered a shocking moment to the team with Homelander (Antony Starr) killing Frenchie (Tomer Capone). But the Boys came back with a vengeance in the series finale. Oh Father (Daveed Diggs) and The Deep (Chace Crawford) meet their ends in perfectly bloody ways. Even the big bad himself, Homelander, turns mortal and begs for his life before Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) cracks open his skull. To be honest, there's only one death in the finale we can say is truly sad, and it's Butcher's beloved bulldog, Terror.

After killing Homelander, the team heads back to their hideout, and Butcher goes to check on Terror. But the pup has already passed away in his sleep. Terror's death is what sends Butcher into a spiral, and he decides to unleash the supe-killing virus after all. Terror was clearly his final anchor grounding him to some semblance of humanity, and with Terror gone and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) wanting nothing to do with him, he tries to kill all superheroes.

In the episode "One-Shots," which also serves as a great "Supernatural" reunion, we learn that Terror is probably the only person who loved Homelander ... just not in the way Homelander would probably want. Terror has visions of Homelander, uh, presenting himself, one time while holding a turkey leg. With Terror's death, the only being who saw anything good in Homelander is gone forever.