Daredevil Is The Most Sinister Villain Of One Of Marvel's Best Multiverse Comics

Debuting in 2014's "Edge of Spider-Verse" #2, Matt is introduced as Wilson Fisk's lawyer, hiding his criminal identity behind the imposing patsy. As told in "Spider-Gwen" (vol. 2) #28, his origin mirrors his Earth-616 counterpart's (still blinded in the chemical spill, still trained by Stick) until his master dies in battle. Matt is recruited by the Hand to be one of their ninja assassins, eventually rising to the top of New York's underworld. Disenchanted with his seemingly unstoppable power, the Kingpin is contemplating his own end when he glimpses Spider-Gwen swinging across the city.

Matt becomes determined to turn the teenage vigilante into his successor, using Vulture and Rhino to discover Spider-Gwen's secret identity and threaten her father, NYPD Captain George Stacy. Gwen heroically resists Matt's attempts, even after bonding with the Venom symbiote and becoming an incredibly brutal version of herself. Eventually, she realizes that Matt sees her as both a kindred spirit, and a solution to the boring patterns behind his power. Gwen, however, must make her own choices regarding his overtures.

Recently, a major change rocketed Spider-Gwen across the Spider-Verse, making her a permanent resident of Earth-616, the mainline Marvel universe. Now that Gwen shares a universe with the heroic incarnation of her archenemy, it remains to be seen whether this evil variant of Matt Murdock will also return.