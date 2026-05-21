The Boys Season 5: Queen Maeve's Absence Explained
Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5
The final season of "The Boys" was a chance to tie up any loose ends. And while the ending of "The Boys" Season 5 offers satisfying conclusions to many characters, there are still some major unanswered questions. Chiefly among them: Where is Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott)?
The last time we saw her was at the end of "The Boys" Season 3 after she loses her powers, fakes her death, and goes into hiding. It makes sense the Boys wouldn't recruit her for the final fight, though a lack of powers doesn't stop Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso). Nevertheless, it would've been nice to see what she's been up to. Apparently, the show's creator and showrunner, Eric Kripke, tried to make a cameo happen, as he told Gold Derby, but it just didn't pan out.
"[McElligott's] mostly retired from acting, and her schedule didn't work out," Kripke said. "It was all a very friendly, non-controversial thing. I was like, 'If we wrote it, would you do it?' And she's like, 'I'm kind of out of it, and I'm busy, and unfortunately I can't, but send everyone my love.' That was sort of it." It's true; McElligott's most recent acting role was in 2022 with "The Boys" Season 3. It's a shame she couldn't come back, but Maeve got plenty of closure already, so it's safe to assume she's still living her best life.
The Boys Season 5 still references Queen Maeve
Queen Maeve was an important figure in the first few seasons of "The Boys." Initially a "Wonder Woman"-like hero fighting for truth and justice, she grows increasingly jaded. Overtime, the worst things she does for Vought make it abundantly clear she's nothing more than a corporate figurehead.
She's forced to turn a blind eye to Homelander's (Antony Starr) atrocities, and can't do anything about it. Maeve eventually regains some of her heroism when she joins the heroes in fighting Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Homelander later on.
Maeve never shows up physically in the finale, but Annie (Erin Moriarty), takes a moment to reflect on her. When speaking with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Annie talks about being disappointed at how disillusioned Maeve had become. "Never meet your heroes," Annie says. "She was bitter. She was checked out. She just ... she gave away so many parts of herself, there was nothing left ... I swore to myself I would never let that happen to me. But it did."
With so many horrors out there, it's easy to become numb to it all. It feels like the world's ending all the time with tyranny right around the corner, which is why it's vital to keep up the good fight. Even if they don't make it out of the White House alive, they have to at least show that people care. With Annie keeping the faith alive, Queen Maeve would be proud.