The Boys Season 5: Queen Maeve's Absence Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5

The final season of "The Boys" was a chance to tie up any loose ends. And while the ending of "The Boys" Season 5 offers satisfying conclusions to many characters, there are still some major unanswered questions. Chiefly among them: Where is Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott)?

The last time we saw her was at the end of "The Boys" Season 3 after she loses her powers, fakes her death, and goes into hiding. It makes sense the Boys wouldn't recruit her for the final fight, though a lack of powers doesn't stop Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso). Nevertheless, it would've been nice to see what she's been up to. Apparently, the show's creator and showrunner, Eric Kripke, tried to make a cameo happen, as he told Gold Derby, but it just didn't pan out.

"[McElligott's] mostly retired from acting, and her schedule didn't work out," Kripke said. "It was all a very friendly, non-controversial thing. I was like, 'If we wrote it, would you do it?' And she's like, 'I'm kind of out of it, and I'm busy, and unfortunately I can't, but send everyone my love.' That was sort of it." It's true; McElligott's most recent acting role was in 2022 with "The Boys" Season 3. It's a shame she couldn't come back, but Maeve got plenty of closure already, so it's safe to assume she's still living her best life.