5 Worst Star Wars Romances, Ranked

"Jar Jar is the key to all of this," George Lucas once remarked about making "The Phantom Menace" (via YouTube). It isn't just this clumsy Gungan, though, that has proven critical to making "Star Wars" motion pictures. Several other ingredients have constantly resurfaced across these projects, including the importance of friendship, grand battle scenes, practical effects wizardry, delightfully outlandish costumes, and so much more. Also repeatedly materializing throughout this saga is romance; you don't have to just watch "Love & Basketball," "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," or any of the best romantic movies of all time to experience sizzling cinematic connections.

Various "Star Wars" properties have delivered plenty of romance that has left casual viewers and diehard fans alike buzzing with excitement. However, given how many different "Star Wars" projects have been unleashed over nearly 50 years, some romances were inevitably going to work better than others. This harsh reality is unavoidable when examining the five worst "Star Wars" romances, ranked below from "least worst" to the most insufferable. What makes these relationships so underwhelming comes down to deeply specific details about each couple.

Perhaps one pairing suffered from bad writing, while others might've been undercut by prioritizing sequel teases. Just like in real life, there are so many ways "Star Wars" romances can go horribly awry. That endless assortment of flaws is inescapable when it comes to the five worst "Star Wars" romances — which, unlike Jar Jar Binks, are not essential to this saga.