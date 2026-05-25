Peter Krause's 5 Best TV Shows, According To IMDb

Peter Krause has, in the words of Reddit user HitmanSK007, "one of the greatest television careers ever." The actor's work on television began in 1990 with the comedy anthology "Carol & Company," playing a variety of characters in skits. His career only grew from there, with appearances on "Seinfeld" and "Ellen," before landing a recurring role as Kevin Manning on the CBS comedy "Cybill."

Krause has some amazing projects on his resume, leading shows like ABC's drama "Dirty Sexy Money" and the popular procedural "9-1-1." He's dabbled in most genres, from comedy and dramas to supernatural and more family-centric series, and he's continuously been on the small screen since 1995.

With such a career, it can be hard to decide which of his shows to start watching first. Krause has been part of some real gems, and based on IMDb ratings, his best projects feature a procedural, a supernatural miniseries, and some strong comedies. Whether you're in the mood for sports broadcasting or a generational family story, Krause's best series offer a bit of everything.