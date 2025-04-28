Why Peter Krause's Bobby Nash Left 9-1-1
It was a death that rocked the television world. "9-1-1" mainstay Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) passed away during "Lab Rats," Episode 15 of Season 8, in a heartbreaking way that is, honestly, stunning. To the show's fans, it seemed an impossible shock; Bobby has fought through addiction, self-hatred, hundreds of accidents, and an incalculable number of fires, but he couldn't outlast the genetically altered Ebola-like illness he contracted while trying to rescue his team during a lab fire.
The virus first strikes Howie "Chimney" Han (Kenneth Choi), then invades Bobby's lungs when his breathing apparatus is compromised. Nobly, Bobby stays mum about his exposure, allowing Chimney to take the only available dose of antiviral. With his wife, Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), watching on the other side of a plate glass window, Bobby leaves her with a wrenching, emotional, and well-foreshadowed goodbye. When he kneels to pray, he collapses, dying of apparent organ failure. The episode closes with a shot of a sealed body bag — and Bobby's empty chief's helmet.
Athena and Bobby get together during Season 2 and marry in "This Life We Choose." They're a stable, calming influence over the cops and firefighters they know, and together they, along with Athena's two children from her previous marriage, have come together as a family. In spite of the constant danger surrounding them, they've always made time for one another, and their love has never wavered. That's what arguably makes Bobby's death the saddest death in "9-1-1" history.
It's a memorable and horrifying conclusion to the much-adored character's life, and one that has left viewers saddened, intrigued, and outraged in equal amounts. Questions continue to linger as the show prepares for the fallen fireman's memorial service. Who was Bobby, why was the character killed off, and might he somehow come back? Here's what we know.
Why Peter Krause left 9-1-1
Peter Krause's departure from the 118 was storyline dictated and not the actor's choice. "This was entirely a creative decision on my part, really. I've been thinking about it for a while," showrunner Tim Minear admitted to TVLine, adding, "If the stakes are never real, if there's really no chance that any of this peril in which these characters find themselves amounts to anything, I think the show could die." He credited Krause with being accommodating regarding the change.
Those are some pretty controversial words, and they've struck a nerve with plenty of the show's fans. Those viewers aren't alone in feeling this way, as even one of Krause's colleagues has taken umbrage to this storyline twist. Kenneth Choi told Entertainment Weekly that he went through a real-life grieving process as he tried to come to grips with what was happening, and even argued with Minear over whether was the right thing to do for the show. "This doesn't make any sense. Why would you do that? You're kind of killing off our father figure," Choi said. "[Minear] explained creatively why he thought it was the right choice, and I fought him on it."
Krause's other colleagues have chimed in as well, sharing their own sadness. For example, Aisha Hinds — who plays Henrietta "Hen" Wilson on the program, posted on her Instagram, "Admittedly, my heart raced with fear while reading the script, then it broke with sadness as we shot each scene, and lastly as an actor and audience member I watched with awe, grief, gratitude, and reverence as Pete honorably emptied himself and filled our homes with the indelible impact of Bobby Nash." But while Krause's co-workers are busy adjusting to his absence, some fans refuse to give up hope that Bobby is still alive.
Will Bobby Nash ever return to 9-1-1?
Character deaths rarely go over well with audiences, and the loss of Bobby has already sparked rumors and fan speculation among "9-1-1" watchers that maybe he isn't really gone at all. One theory circulating around the internet suggests that Bobby's shedding of his mortal coil is simply a fever dream of Chimney's, presaged by warnings from his wife, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), that the virus could cause hallucinations. Others point to the music used to score Bobby's death — Hozier's "Work Song" — which includes lyrics about crawling from one's grave after dying to be with their love. Sounds like something Bobby would do for Athena, no? It also echoes an alleged script leak from earlier in the year, previously presumed to be a prank, which features dialogue in which Bobby calls for help after being buried alive.
Interestingly enough, Tim Minear has revealed that Bobby will be seen again during Season 8. He's not stated when or how, but apparently Peter Krause will return at some point during the season's final episodes. How will "9-1-1" accomplish this if Bobby's dead? Will he appear in dreams? In flashbacks? It may sound far-fetched, but it could happen. "9-1-1," after all, isn't the most realistic of shows — it's loaded to the gills with outrageous emergencies, and the team has encountered ghosts and even has a connection to "Titanic." But only time — and Season 9 — will reveal the ultimate fate of Captain Nash.