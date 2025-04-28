Why Peter Krause's Bobby Nash Left 9-1-1

It was a death that rocked the television world. "9-1-1" mainstay Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) passed away during "Lab Rats," Episode 15 of Season 8, in a heartbreaking way that is, honestly, stunning. To the show's fans, it seemed an impossible shock; Bobby has fought through addiction, self-hatred, hundreds of accidents, and an incalculable number of fires, but he couldn't outlast the genetically altered Ebola-like illness he contracted while trying to rescue his team during a lab fire.

The virus first strikes Howie "Chimney" Han (Kenneth Choi), then invades Bobby's lungs when his breathing apparatus is compromised. Nobly, Bobby stays mum about his exposure, allowing Chimney to take the only available dose of antiviral. With his wife, Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), watching on the other side of a plate glass window, Bobby leaves her with a wrenching, emotional, and well-foreshadowed goodbye. When he kneels to pray, he collapses, dying of apparent organ failure. The episode closes with a shot of a sealed body bag — and Bobby's empty chief's helmet.

Athena and Bobby get together during Season 2 and marry in "This Life We Choose." They're a stable, calming influence over the cops and firefighters they know, and together they, along with Athena's two children from her previous marriage, have come together as a family. In spite of the constant danger surrounding them, they've always made time for one another, and their love has never wavered. That's what arguably makes Bobby's death the saddest death in "9-1-1" history.

It's a memorable and horrifying conclusion to the much-adored character's life, and one that has left viewers saddened, intrigued, and outraged in equal amounts. Questions continue to linger as the show prepares for the fallen fireman's memorial service. Who was Bobby, why was the character killed off, and might he somehow come back? Here's what we know.