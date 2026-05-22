5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Young Sherlock
Prime Video's "Young Sherlock" is a show that reimagines the Sherlock Holmes canon in a way that fits co-developer Guy Ritchie's sensibilities. Here, Holmes (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) is a 19-year-old, gung-ho kid who's up to no good and runs around with folks like Princess Shou'an (Zine Tseng) and a fellow student by the name of James Moriarty (Dónal Finn). None other than Joseph Fiennes plays the Holmes family patriarch Silas, with folks like Colin Firth and Natascha McElhone also occupying major roles.
Season 1 of "Young Sherlock" premiered on May 4, 2026 and the show has already been renewed for Season 2. But since it'll take a while for the sophomore season to drop, viewers who have enjoyed the show might be looking for other, similar programs to keep them satisfied. Fortunately, there are several options out there. Let's take a look at five of the most interesting ones.
Sherlock
Whenever people rank on-screen versions of Sherlock Holmes, you'll likely find Benedict Cumberbatch's unconventionally youthful and vigorous version of the Great Detective near or at the top. On the BBC's "Sherlock," Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss created an intense, modern take on the source material, reimagining some of the detective's classic tales as enticing, thrilling, and often oddly sexy stories that focus as much on the main characters' inner workings as they do on the crime at hand.
The chemistry between Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman — playing a version of John Watson who's far more capable and less sidekick-y than usual — is off the wall, and the addition of memorable baddies and narratives that artfully remix Arthur Conan Doyle's classic stories further enhances the experience. The final ingredient of the secret sauce is Andrew Scott's rarely seen but reliably scene-stealing Jim Moriarty, whose manic energy is completely unlike any other interpretation of the criminal mastermind.
"Sherlock" is very likely the first port of call for any "Young Sherlock" fan who's looking for other vibrant reimaginings of the character. Its first three seasons in particular rank among the finest small screen detective entertainment out there, so chances are that even the most casual Sherlock Holmes fan won't be disappointed.
Miss Scarlet and The Duke
Fans of fun period piece detective shows may be interested to discover that "Young Sherlock" is far from the only game in town. "Miss Scarlet and the Duke" centers around young Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips), a Victorian London woman who inherits a detective agency and starts solving crimes. In order to circumvent the frankly sexist attitudes of the era — especially toward private eyes — she has two aces up her sleeve: She works using her late father's name, and she often enlists the help of an old friend, Scotland Yard man William "Duke" Wellington (Stuart Martin).
"Miss Scarlet and the Duke" rolls out a series of entertaining cases that range from murders to major criminal rings. Eliza is a likeable and effective protagonist whose caring but contentious relationship with Duke is constantly effective, and it's genuinely great entertainment to watch her build her reputation over the course of the show.
The Irregulars
Like "Young Sherlock," Netflix's "The Irregulars" is a Sherlock Holmes show that centers on young protagonists. However, the twist here is that Holmes himself (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) is a comparatively minor and often absent character. Instead, his friend John Watson (Royce Pierreson) recruits a series of street kids known as the titular Irregulars, and the cases they solve are decidedly paranormal. This unorthodox mix of genres works surprisingly well, and the Irregulars — led by Thaddea Graham's Bea — are a charming bunch.
Unfortunately, Netflix canceled "The Irregulars" after only one season, so there's not a whole lot of the show to watch. Still, if you like your Sherlock Holmes mythos with a generous spoonful of the supernatural — not to mention a fun supporting cast including the likes of Clarke Peters and "Game of Thrones" alum Rory McCann — the show will be well worth your time.
Veronica Mars
"Veronica Mars" is a contemporary show, but it still belongs on this list for a very simple reason: It's quite difficult to find a more iconic series about a young detective. Kristen Bell's titular character finds herself in a neo-noir world where she has to balance her high school life with her side gig as a budding private detective, while juggling a combination of cases of the week and larger investigation arcs.
Apart from the fascinating noir premise, "Veronica Mars" is full of concepts that are custom-designed to draw the viewer in. The town of Neptune, California is entirely divided between lowly laborers and super-rich people, which causes periodical divisions — especially when murders take place. Veronica and her father, Keith (Enrico Colantoni), try to do the right thing and don't always get rewarded for it — but fortunately, noir detectives operate best in such circumstances.
Though ostensibly a teen drama, "Veronica Mars" isn't afraid to be wild and dark when appropriate. Most importantly, however, it's relentlessly entertaining.
The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles
For "Young Sherlock" fans who find themselves in the market for period shows featuring a younger version of a notable pop culture character, "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" is here to serve. Much like "Young Sherlock," the show features an absolute killer cast, with actors ranging from Christopher Lee, Jeffrey Wright and Timothy Spall to Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anne Heche, and Elizabeth Hurley among the many recognizable faces you can spot among the guest stars in this comparatively underappreciated chapter in the untold truth of Indiana Jones.
The gorgeous, George Lucas-created show ran from 1992 to 1996 and won 10 Emmys, making for a very fitting small-screen extension to the Indiana Jones film franchise. The adventures of young Indy (primarily played by a charming Sean Patrick Flanery) take him to all corners of the world, making every episode a mini-Indiana Jones movie in its own right. Oh, and if all of that wasn't enough, Harrison Ford himself is involved. Having the adult version of the character narrate the series is a trick that "Young Sheldon" would later use to great effect — as is the way Ford's adult Indy actually turns up on screen eventually.