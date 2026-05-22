5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Young Sherlock

Whenever people rank on-screen versions of Sherlock Holmes, you'll likely find Benedict Cumberbatch's unconventionally youthful and vigorous version of the Great Detective near or at the top. On the BBC's "Sherlock," Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss created an intense, modern take on the source material, reimagining some of the detective's classic tales as enticing, thrilling, and often oddly sexy stories that focus as much on the main characters' inner workings as they do on the crime at hand.

The chemistry between Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman — playing a version of John Watson who's far more capable and less sidekick-y than usual — is off the wall, and the addition of memorable baddies and narratives that artfully remix Arthur Conan Doyle's classic stories further enhances the experience. The final ingredient of the secret sauce is Andrew Scott's rarely seen but reliably scene-stealing Jim Moriarty, whose manic energy is completely unlike any other interpretation of the criminal mastermind.

"Sherlock" is very likely the first port of call for any "Young Sherlock" fan who's looking for other vibrant reimaginings of the character. Its first three seasons in particular rank among the finest small screen detective entertainment out there, so chances are that even the most casual Sherlock Holmes fan won't be disappointed.