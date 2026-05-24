Why Netflix's Peaky Blinders Movie Recast Duke Shelby With Barry Keoghan

The "Peaky Blinders" timeline undergoes quite the change-up in "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man." Six years pass between Season 6 of the crime drama and the follow-up film. None of the show's central figures show off the ravages of age more than Erasmus "Duke" Shelby, Tommy Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) eldest son. In both halves of Season 6 of "Peaky Blinders," Duke is played by Conrad Khan. There, he is a teenager. In "The Immortal Man," he's fully grown and played by Barry Keoghan. The switch was mandated by the passage of the years between the two outings, per series creator Steven Knight.

"The time jump dictated who we were looking for, but equally, it's one of those castings that the minute the first rushes you look at, you realize it couldn't have been anybody else," he explained in an interview with Digital Spy, speaking of Keoghan. While Knight was incredibly pleased by the casting of Keoghan for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," Keoghan won't be playing Duke in the upcoming "Peaky Blinders" spin-off centered around the character — but since Duke has already experienced enough tumult for four men, a little change in appearance shouldn't be too big of a hardship on his fans.