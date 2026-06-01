5 Worst Costumes In Superhero TV Shows, Ranked

Costumes are vital for superhero stories. In the comic book world, these characters engage in adventures while wearing gloriously maximalist outfits covered in colors and personality. But they're not just cool to look at. They can also be exciting glimpses into what makes an individual hero tick as well as the artistic proclivities of whoever is illustrating that comic. Unsurprisingly, translations of these characters into other mediums have often maintained these costumes — sometimes leaving a lot to be desired. Just look at the most disappointing superhero movie costumes for what happens when filmmakers get cold feet over bringing famous outfits to live-action.

Unfortunately, countless television adaptations of these beloved superheroes have also suffered from bad costume choices. Television's budgetary constraints, not to mention some misguided creative principles, have often inspired staggeringly miscalculated superhero costumes. Outfits that once popped off the comic page look drab and forgettable on the small screen. The absolute five worst costumes in superhero TV show history (ranked below from "least worst" to worst) epitomize what happens when bad small screen adaptations happen to good comic book costumes.

All the rich potential of these original outfits were totally lost in these live-action incarnations. At least they're perversely fascinating to examine as artistic boondoggles. Behold (or maybe avert your eyes from) the five worst superhero TV show costumes ever.