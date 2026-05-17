5 Best TV Shows Like HBO's Half Man

After initially envisioning "Baby Reindeer" as a one-man show that he performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival — which means that it has the same roots as another hit series, "Fleabag" — Richard Gadd brought the series to Netflix in 2024, at which point the show won armloads of Emmys and Golden Globes during the following awards season.

Like in "Half Man," Gadd himself stars in the series, but in this one he plays put-upon bartender and aspiring comedian Donny Dunn, who inadvertently makes a fatal mistake when he takes pity on a bar patron named Martha (Jessica Gunning) after other guests mock her demeanor and appearance. Martha, if you take her word for it, is a powerful attorney and extremely wealthy — even though Donny has to cover her cup of tea when she can't afford the bill — and her story keeps unraveling as she begins stalking and obsessing over Donny through misspelled text messages and emails. In many of them, she refers to Donny as her "baby reindeer." As Martha's stalking intensifies, Donny starts crumbling in every aspect of his life, from his job to his creative passions to his budding relationship with a transgender woman named Teri (a spectacular Nava Mau).

Gadd has said that "Baby Reindeer" is based partially on something he actually experienced, which makes the show particularly shocking ... and like "Half Man," this is something where you'll want to check a lengthy list of triggers before hitting play. When you're ready, though, "Baby Reindeer" is a searing portrait of two lost people who find themselves in one another's orbit — and exactly how everything between them devolves into utter disaster.