5 Visionary 2000s Sci-Fi Movies Ahead Of Their Time

In many ways, "The Matrix" was the perfect sci-fi movie to close out the 1990s. There was a sense at the time that we'd reached what people took to calling "the end of history" — with the collapse of the Soviet Union, some believed that capitalism and liberal democracy had triumphed and that Western civilization had reached its zenith. There were some fears over the so-called Millennium Bug (the idea that computer systems would crash when the year 2000 arrived), but, generally, the feeling was that we had ironed out most of the societal kinks of the past few decades. As "The Matrix" points out, this was nothing but an illusion.

The Wachowskis made a film about a man compelled to pull back the curtain on the so-called perfect world people kept telling us we were living in. Neo (Keanu Reeves) soon finds that humanity had not actually cracked the code, as it were, and people in the real world would soon discover the same thing. The terrorist attacks of 9/11 rocked the entire planet and the internet became an increasingly inextricable part of our everyday lives, changing the way we interacted. It was clear that a lot more change was on the horizon, and science fiction had to adapt.

Many sci-fi movies made during the 2000s grappled with the fallout of the Patriot Act, passed following 9/11 to give the state increased surveillance powers. Others honed in on worrying societal trends, questioning where we'd end up if certain things kept happening. Plenty of sci-fi movies got the future right, but the films below all managed to capture something that might have seemed difficult to grasp at the time. Not all of them were hits, with some even bewildering contemporary audiences in ways that seem far more understandable to us now.