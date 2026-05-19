Spider-Man's Creepiest Story Is Way Too Dark For The MCU

When the first trailer for Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" dropped in 2026, fans were all saying the same thing: As exciting as the film's more grounded, personal take was, it was also hard not to focus on the hints that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) appeared to be gaining new powers and emerging from a giant cocoon. Breaking down the trailer, these scenes fueled speculation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be adapting 1981's "Marvel Fanfare" #1-3, in which Peter is forcibly mutated into Man-Spider, or the epic 2005-06 crossover "The Other," in which Spider-Man dies and is reborn via cocoon.

Both arcs feature startling physical transformations. Still, neither comes close to the grotesque body horror contained in Spider-Man's creepiest story: "The Coming of the Thousand" from 2001's "Spider-Man's Tangled Web" #1-3. Written by Garth Ennis and drawn by John McCrea, the story introduces Carl King, a high school bully who witnesses Peter Parker being bitten by a radioactive spider. Envying Spider-Man's powers, Carl breaks into the lab and eats the dead super-spider.

But instead of gaining powers, Carl's body gruesomely breaks down into a thousand spiders sharing a hivemind. Calling himself "the Thousand," Carl kills countless people — with his spiders wearing their flesh as skin suits — until he is strong enough to attack Spider-Man and attempt to steal his body. One of the most visceral and upsetting Spider-Man stories ever published, "The Coming of the Thousand" would be nearly impossible for the MCU to put on the big screen.