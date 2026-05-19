5 Groundbreaking '60s Horror Movies That Still Hold Up Today

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It's rare for horror movies to remain haunting to generations born long after they were first released. The Universal Monster movies of the 1930s are still heralded as classics, for example, but you'll have a hard time finding anyone nowadays having sleepless nights thinking of Dracula or Frankenstein's Monster. The same is true for other retro horrors of this period, where the scariest moments may feel kitschy to modern audiences, even if the movies themselves still hold up on their own merits.

As horror fans know, the 1960s was a pioneering decade for the genre. Following the abolition of the Hays Code and prior to the arrival of the MPAA's rating system in 1968, Hollywood was pushing what was acceptable onscreen, in the process laying the foundations for two of the most enduring subgenres of them all: slashers and zombie movies. Many of the most iconic horror films and franchises of all time –- from "Halloween" to "Scream" — likely wouldn't exist without the redefining influences of the titles on this list.

The titles below weren't all beloved when they premiered (one was so poorly received, its director was forced out of working in his home country) but have endured in the years since, still every bit as nerve-wracking and exhilarating as they were 60 years ago. Here are our picks for the movies which reshaped a genre in their own image.