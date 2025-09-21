The 10 Strongest Spider-Man Variants, Ranked

It didn't take long for Spider-Man to become Marvel Comics' most popular character after his debut in Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's "Amazing Fantasy" #15 in 1962. Spidey went on to appear in thousands of comics and he's also featured in a variety of video games, live-action films, animated series, and much more. Initially, there was only one Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but, over the decades, multiple clones, odd mutations, and variants have appeared.

Marvel's "What If...?" introduced a plethora of alternate reality Spider-People and the Spider-Verse has only expanded from there. The wider moviegoing public realized just how many Spider-affiliated superheroes and villains there are when "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and its sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" threw an army of them at viewers. For the most part, Spider-Man is equally powerful across his (or her) depictions, holding a four in Marvel's Power Grid.

This system ranks intelligence, speed, and other attributes, and a four in strength is considered superhuman. Anyone with a four can lift between 800 lbs. and 25 tons. Of course, Spidey boasts more than the proportional strength of a spider — there are gadgets and tech that give some variants an edge. On top of Spider-Man's impressive array of powers, some have acquired the abilities of others added onto their own. Other variants possess wildly different powers, and among the many, these ten are the strongest.