Avatar 4 And 5 Are In Even More Trouble Than We Thought

James Cameron has put a lot of time and effort into making his "Avatar" films the most dazzling spectacles money can buy, but how much is too much? Want to know why we think the franchise is in trouble? Click the video above and get the lowdown.

While in the end "Avatar: Fire and Ash" grossed $1.5 billion worldwide, it actually underperformed compared to the previous entry. "Avatar: The Way of Water" ended up making over $2 billion, a hint that this set of flicks has hit its peak and things might be all downhill from here. While that could mean the franchise should end with "Avatar: Fire and Ash," Disney has yet to pull the plug on any projects set in the world of Pandora.

Nevertheless, it's been reported that the Mouse House is looking to make shorter, cheaper forays into the mythos to preserve their pocketbook. There's a good reason for that; James Cameron has concerned himself with making the "Avatar" series technological marvels, which has naturally resulted in outsized budgets.