Avatar 4 And 5 Are In Even More Trouble Than We Thought
James Cameron has put a lot of time and effort into making his "Avatar" films the most dazzling spectacles money can buy, but how much is too much? Want to know why we think the franchise is in trouble? Click the video above and get the lowdown.
While in the end "Avatar: Fire and Ash" grossed $1.5 billion worldwide, it actually underperformed compared to the previous entry. "Avatar: The Way of Water" ended up making over $2 billion, a hint that this set of flicks has hit its peak and things might be all downhill from here. While that could mean the franchise should end with "Avatar: Fire and Ash," Disney has yet to pull the plug on any projects set in the world of Pandora.
Nevertheless, it's been reported that the Mouse House is looking to make shorter, cheaper forays into the mythos to preserve their pocketbook. There's a good reason for that; James Cameron has concerned himself with making the "Avatar" series technological marvels, which has naturally resulted in outsized budgets.
James Cameron is determined to keep innovating with Avatar
James Cameron has shaped and molded technology both to tell the "Avatar" saga, and change how Hollywood makes movies for years to come. While Cameron remains determined to answer "Avatar" Fire and Ash's" biggest cliffhangers in his typically sprawling style, it's likely that Disney will reign in some of his money-spending tendencies for the last two volumes.
Back in 2022, "Avatar: The Way of Water" beat the box office odds despite its massive budget, becoming the third highest grossing movie of all-time, as of this writing. The fourth "Avatar" film will be released into a very different ecosystem. Disney has a new CEO, Josh D'Amaro, and he has a fresh set of priorities for the brand. Meanwhile, Cameron's close collaborator and producer on "Avatar," Jon Landau, passed away in 2024, leaving an unavoidable hole in the next film's creative team.
Could this be the end of the line for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington)? Watch Looper's video above and learn why we think the "Avatar" movies might be treading water.