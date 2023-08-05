Why Nicolas Cage's Superman Would Have Been 'Angelic And Terrifying'

Fans were treated to a dizzying reveal in the DC multiverse film "The Flash" when director Andy Muschietti gave a "what might have been" look at Nicolas Cage in the guise of the Man of Steel from the actor's and director Tim Burton's canceled movie, "Superman Lives."

Now, following the release of "The Flash" in mid-June 2023, Cage is discussing a notable role that likely would have mirrored his portrayal as Superman. In an interview with USA Today, Cage said in retrospect, his turn in "City of Angels" is a good representation of how he would have approached playing Clark Kent in "Superman Lives." In "City of Angels," Cage starred as an angel opposite a human, played by Meg Ryan.

"If you really wanted to know what I was going do with that character, look at my performance in 'City of Angels,'" Cage told USA Today. "I was supposed [to play] Clark Kent after that [in 'Superman Lives'], and I was already developing this alien otherness playing this angel. That is a perfect example of the tonality you would've gotten for Kal-El and for Clark Kent: Clark would've been a little more amusing but Kal-El [had] the sensitivity and the goodness and the vulnerability and all those feelings that were kind of angelic and also terrifying."