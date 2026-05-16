5 TV Shows From The '80s That Would Never Get Made Today

"Pee-Wee's Playhouse" is at the top of the list of most memorable outputs of the 1980s. Starring the late Paul Reubens as Pee-Wee Herman, the show was broadcast on Saturday mornings on CBS in the second half of the decade. It featured a colorful "playhouse" set with talking objects, animated shorts, green screen segments, and live-action comedy skits geared toward children. If you've seen any episode of "Pee-Wee," it's apparent why this show could not be made today: It's too weird by our current standards of live-action children's television. Of course, the show's weirdness is part of its charm; it was so imaginative for the time that even adults enjoyed it.

However, since around the turn of the millennium, children's television centered on a single human character has waned. "Pee-Wee," "The Big Comfy Couch," "Reading Rainbow," and other shows with adults speaking and acting directly to children are no longer seen as valuable on TV. Perhaps in response to this shift, internet creators have started their own YouTube channels for kids' content, such as Ms. Rachel and Danny Go. The closest approximation to Pee-Wee Herman today is probably Blippi, a similarly bow-tied childlike adult.

But the production value involved with "Pee-Wee's Playhouse" is what makes it unrepeatable today; in one episode, you could see green screen, 2D animation, claymation, and puppetry in addition to colorful costumes. Networks today are not going to put that level of creative investment into a single kids' TV show.