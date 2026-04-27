5 Best Zombie TV Shows Streaming On Netflix Right Now

They shamble, they rot, they entertain. Zombies have been a huge part of the pop culture landscape for decades, showing up in everything from kid-friendly cartoons to jaw-droppingly bloody horror pictures. They've definitely hit the home streaming market with a vengeance, too — and Netflix has plenty of examples of the very best zombie-centered television shows in its archives.

Each of the entries on this list — determined by current availability and authorial opinion — has a zombie of some sort at the center point of its story, or those zombies act as a driving narrative force in the project. Whether they're epic sagas that span seasons or one-off wonders filled with quirky humor, they each bring something brand new to the table to enchant viewers with. From flesh-hungry mutants to kind-hearted people whose weaknesses involves nibbling on brains, here are five must-see zombie series which are exclusively available to watch on Netflix.