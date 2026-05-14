5 Worst Things Kevin McKidd's Dr. Owen Hunt Did On Grey's Anatomy, Ranked

Our long national nightmare is over. After 18 seasons and almost two decades, Kevin McKidd is no longer playing trauma surgeon and Army veteran Dr. Owen Hunt on "Grey's Anatomy." So let's go over his worst-ever moments, shall we?

First, let's discuss exactly who Owen Hunt is in the context of "Grey's Anatomy." During the show's Season 5 premiere, Owen shows up in full Army dress at what's then called Seattle Grace Hospital right as aspiring cardiac surgeon Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) gets stabbed by a falling icicle. ("Grey's Anatomy" is absurd. Just lean into it.) After he helps patch her up, he just sort of ends up working at Seattle Grace throughout that fifth season ... and immediately strikes up a romantic connection with Cristina.

This all sounds pretty straightforward, but take it from us: Owen's journey on "Grey's Anatomy" is full of strife, drama, and frankly terrible behavior from Owen specifically, especially when it comes to his romantic relationships. (A quick timeline: aside from Cristina, Owen has significant relationships with Caterina Scorsone's Dr. Amelia Shepherd and Teddy Raver's Dr. Teddy Altman, the latter of whom also leaves the series alongside Owen in the Season 22 finale of "Grey's Anatomy.") There are, truly, so many crappy things that Owen Hunt did during his time on "Grey's Anatomy" that this list could be 100 entries long, but in the interest of brevity, here are the five worst things Owen ever did on this long-running medical drama, ranked.