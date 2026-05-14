5 Worst Things Kevin McKidd's Dr. Owen Hunt Did On Grey's Anatomy, Ranked
Our long national nightmare is over. After 18 seasons and almost two decades, Kevin McKidd is no longer playing trauma surgeon and Army veteran Dr. Owen Hunt on "Grey's Anatomy." So let's go over his worst-ever moments, shall we?
First, let's discuss exactly who Owen Hunt is in the context of "Grey's Anatomy." During the show's Season 5 premiere, Owen shows up in full Army dress at what's then called Seattle Grace Hospital right as aspiring cardiac surgeon Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) gets stabbed by a falling icicle. ("Grey's Anatomy" is absurd. Just lean into it.) After he helps patch her up, he just sort of ends up working at Seattle Grace throughout that fifth season ... and immediately strikes up a romantic connection with Cristina.
This all sounds pretty straightforward, but take it from us: Owen's journey on "Grey's Anatomy" is full of strife, drama, and frankly terrible behavior from Owen specifically, especially when it comes to his romantic relationships. (A quick timeline: aside from Cristina, Owen has significant relationships with Caterina Scorsone's Dr. Amelia Shepherd and Teddy Raver's Dr. Teddy Altman, the latter of whom also leaves the series alongside Owen in the Season 22 finale of "Grey's Anatomy.") There are, truly, so many crappy things that Owen Hunt did during his time on "Grey's Anatomy" that this list could be 100 entries long, but in the interest of brevity, here are the five worst things Owen ever did on this long-running medical drama, ranked.
5. Charters a faulty plane for the Seattle Grace Six
At the end of Season 8 of "Grey's Anatomy," the remaining original surgical interns — including Cristina and her best friend Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) — are all trying to match with fellowships, potentially outside of Seattle, leaving Owen and Cristina's marriage in potential crisis. At the same time, Cristina, Meredith, Meredith's husband and neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), pediatric attending Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), plastics chief Dr. Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), and Mark's ex-girlfriend and Meredith's half-sister Dr. Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) all agree to fly to Boise, Idaho to perform a risky surgery.
That does not go according to plan, pretty famously. The plane crashes, killing Lexie almost immediately and Mark later on; Arizona's leg is crushed under fuselage, and she ends up undergoing a radical amputation after they're rescued. What does this have to do with Owen? He's the chief of surgery at Seattle Grace at this time and is the one who chooses the plane and puts more than two attendings on a medical flight, which isn't allowed ... and because the plane had a known history of mechanical failure and because of the rule about multiple attendings on a flight, Seattle Grace is found liable and loses all of its money paying the survivors. This leads to a crisis where the hospital almost goes under ... until the uber-wealthy Dr. Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) saves the day.
So, to recap, not only does Owen kill two and a half surgeons — Mark, Lexie, and Arizona's leg as the "half" — but he almost dooms Seattle Grace Hospital by bankrupting it during the lawsuit when it turns out the whole crash was basically his fault. Nice going, buddy!
4. Torments both Amelia and Teddy by flip-flopping between them endlessly
After Cristina leaves Seattle forever and moves to Switzerland to run her own hospital — because Sandra Oh decided to leave "Grey's Anatomy" after the Season 10 finale — Owen finds himself single, but not for long. He pretty expediently starts a relationship with Meredith's sister-in-law, the aforementioned Amelia Shepherd — a neurosurgeon like her brother Derek — but there's always the issue of the also aforementioned Teddy Altman, who served alongside Owen in Iraq as an Army medic. Teddy, who joins the show in Season 6, is presented as a romantic foil for Cristina ... and even though Owen chooses Cristina and marries her in Season 7, there's always a spark between him and Teddy.
We'll get back to Owen's obsession with having children (which we're only characterizing as an "obsession" in a bad way because he makes it everybody else's problem all the time), but first, let's look at how he treats both Amelia and Teddy. Amelia and Owen get married very quickly and don't have any discussions about their future first, at which point Amelia, who suffered the traumatic loss of her newborn son years prior, admits that she's not sure she wants a family. They eventually split — Amelia also has a brain tumor that affects her behavior throughout their brief marriage, which is another issue entirely — and we genuinely don't have enough room to get into the back-and-forth between Owen and Teddy.
They also ultimately get married, but Owen's behavior remains terrible, whether he's judging Teddy for coming to terms with her bisexuality or just generally treating her like crap ... and during one of their big romantic reunions, he admits to her that Amelia told him to go reunite with Teddy in the first place. Come on, man!
3. Cheats on Cristina
In the Season 7 finale of "Grey's Anatomy," Cristina discovers that she's pregnant with Owen's baby ... and while Owen is overjoyed, Cristina is decidedly not. Why? There are two consistent things about Cristina Yang throughout "Grey's Anatomy," and they are that she wants to be the greatest heart surgeon she can be and does not want to have children. This does not change, but Owen, for some reason, constantly thinks Cristina will change her mind, even though her entire view of not wanting children is incredibly measured and mature. "I don't hate children. I respect children," Cristina says at one point. "I think they should have parents who want them."
We'll circle back to what happens with this particular pregnancy, but in the aftermath of their intense disagreement about having children in the first place, Owen does something reprehensible: he has a one-night stand with a patient's friend and cheats on Cristina. In the Season 8 episode "Support System," Cristina, after learning about Owen's tryst at the end of the previous episode, demands that he give her every detail of his infidelity, which he does. (After this, he moves out of their home.)
At the end of the day, it's Cristina's right to decide whether or not she bears children. It's her body, not Owen's, and if he really feels strongly about having a family, he needed to pursue a split and find a partner who wants that too ... not cheat on Cristina and break her heart, especially with a woman who meant nothing to him whatsoever.
2. Lies to everyone about Henry's surgery
Honestly, Season 8 of "Grey's might be Owen Hunt's all-time worst outing — which is saying something — because in the season's ninth episode "Dark Was the Night," he makes a decision in his capacity as chief of surgery that massively derails multiple relationships within the hospital and leaves two women in his life hurt, angry, and devastated. At this point in "Grey's Anatomy," Teddy is married to a patient named Henry Burton (Shonda Rhimes regular Scott Foley), and even though she initially married him at the Seattle courthouse to give him health insurance after finding out he needed multiple complex surgeries, Teddy and Henry fell in love. At the start of "Dark Was the Night," Henry vomits blood and is rushed into surgery, and Teddy, who's booked elsewhere, comes up with an idea: have Cristina perform the relatively routine procedure, but hide Henry's identity.
Okay, so to be fair, the first part of this situation is Teddy's "fault," but because of what happens next, we have to forgive her. Henry dies on the table, and when Cristina discovers who's under the surgical drapes, she's gutted and shocked. Here's where Owen veers severely off course. Instead of pulling Teddy out of her own surgery and telling her the truth, he straight-up lies and says Henry is doing fine, only telling her she's a widow after she finishes her procedure.
This is, to put it lightly, disgusting and cruel. Even though Owen argues that he had to make a tough decision here as the chief, there are definitely other ways he could have handled this! It's genuinely wild to realize that Teddy eventually marries this guy, right?
1. Verbally torments Cristina when she doesn't have his child
Elsewhere in Season 8, after Owen lies to Teddy about Henry, Teddy stops speaking to him ... but Cristina, who wants to be a legendary cardiac surgeon, keeps learning from Teddy, her talented mentor. Together, the two team up and try to take a case where a patient is impaled on a metal bar, even though Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) is already starting to treat the patient; when Owen decides that Cristina and Teddy have been working too long to take on the surgery and gives it to Alex, they scheme to take it back.
Teddy and Cristina do end up taking the case, and afterwards, Owen is incandescent with rage. Naturally, because the guy has never had a feeling he doesn't feel the need to scream at a woman, Owen handles this in the worst way possible: he picks a fight with Cristina during a birthday party for Meredith's adopted daughter Zola. Cristina, for her part, points out that Owen doesn't get to be mad at Teddy. "You let me operate on her husband, and now he's dead. She gets whatever she wants," she tells her husband. "Do you understand? Anything she wants from me, ever." Unfortunately, Owen insists that it's not just that, at which point Cristina realizes Owen is actually talking about the fact that she terminated her pregnancy.
"Okay, it was a horrible situation, but it's over," Cristina asks. "Is it too much to ask that we just try and forget it?" Owen's response? "You killed our baby!! You don't ever forget that!" As a reminder, he is at a different child's birthday party. Screaming inappropriately and shaming a woman for her reproductive choices? That's the Owen Hunt special!
"Grey's Anatomy" is streaming on Netflix.