The Ending Of Good Omens 3 Explained
Contains spoilers for "Good Omens" Season 3
The first season of "Good Omens" perfectly adapted the cult favorite comedic fantasy novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Its popularity led to an second season, described as a bridge between the original story and the authors' discussed plans for a never-written sequel book. "Good Omens" Season 2 ended on a heartbreaking note, further fueling demand for a third season, but the show's future was called into question after reports concerning allegations of sexual misconduct by Gaiman. Ultimately, Gaiman exited the production of the third season of "Good Omens," which was cut down from six episodes to a single 97-minute special (Gaiman retains writing credit for his initial work on the script, which was finished by Michael Marshall Smith and Peter Atkins).
Now this special is finally streaming on Prime Video, and fans' emotions about the occasion are understandably complex. The story of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) has meant a lot to many readers and viewers over the years, and here it gets a new conclusion under complicated circumstances. Let's discuss that conclusion: What happens, what doesn't happen, how it might match with Pratchett's original intentions, and how the crew focused on what matters most for this story.
What you need to remember about the plot of Good Omens Season 3
At the end of the second season "Good Omens," Aziraphale and Crowley go their separate ways, with the former returning to Heaven to help plan the second coming and the latter staying on Earth. In Season 3, Heaven finds itself in unexpected chaos — the Book of Life is missing, and the Metatron (Derek Jacobi) gets disappeared out of existence (in a manner visually reminiscent of Thanos' snap in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Amidst this chaos, the new incarnation of Jesus (Bilal Hasna) makes his way down to Earth earlier than intended, where he seeks advice from an extremely drunk Crowley, who has gambled away his beloved Bentley.
Returning to Earth to find the missing messiah, Aziraphale reunites with Crowley and helps him win back the Bentley via a crossword competition. Their hunt for Jesus gets interrupted with the news of another angel, Sandalphon (Paul Chahidi), being killed, spurring trips to Heaven and Hell to investigate. Aziraphale, Crowley, and even dim-witted "investigating angel" Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda) figure out that Michael (Doon Mackichan) is responsible for the theft and the killings. Destroying pages from the Book, Michael disappears Uriel (Gloria Obianyo) and starts wiping whole countries off the map. Aziraphale and Crowley ride the Bentley into the sky towards the Eternal Flame to confront Michael as she destroys the whole universe ... but Aziraphale's bookshop survives.
What happened at the end of Good Omens Season 3?
In the bookshop at the end of everything, Crowley finally forgives Aziraphale for leaving him. The angel and demon find a special visitor in the bookshop: Satan (Toby Jones). Crowley confronts his former boss over having secretly known their rebellion was doomed to failure. Writing in an empty book that Crowley declares the new Book of Life, Aziraphale summons God (Tanya Moodie) into the room.
God offers to answer a single question from each of them. Crowley asks, "Why make people and then punish them for behaving like people?" Satan dismisses this question as "the problem of evil," but Crowley clarifies that it's really more a problem of free will not existing in a universe where God's plan predetermines all.
Aziraphale has a more personal question for God: "Why give me Crowley, why make me complete, and then take it away?" God's answer: "Because you were able to value what most people never even know they have. Your love for him was the messiest, sinniest, most predictable thing in the universe, and it always made me smile."
Just as God tries to end the conversation, Crowley demands an answer to his question, rejecting the whole idea of apocalypse. God puts the fate of existence in Aziraphale and Crowley's hands, and they ultimately request God a new universe where there are no angels, demons, or deterministic "Great Plans" — essentially, a "godless" universe. The bookshop and its four inhabitants vanish, the Big Bang occurs ... and 13.8 billion years later, Aziraphale and Crowley are seemingly born again as humans, a bookstore owner and an astrophysicist who fall in love and move in with each other on the South Downs.
Is this the ending Terry Pratchett wanted?
This is a question we might never be able to really answer, especially since most of what we know about any "Good Omens" sequel plans Terry Pratchett considered before his passing in has been revealed second-hand via Neil Gaiman's comments over the years. Pratchett ordered his unfinished manuscripts destroyed after his death in 2015, but his estate has been heavily involved in the "Good Omens" TV series, with Pratchett's personal assistant Rob Wilkins an executive producer.
The proposed "Good Omens" sequel novel was said to be titled "664: The Neighbor of the Beast" (or "668"), a joke that doesn't really seem relevant to the TV finale and is perhaps indicative of changes. At a Q&A event in 2005, Pratchett indicated that his original sequel ideas from 15 years prior would require adjusting given how the world had changed since. Like the TV ending, the original "Neighbor of the Beast" plan involved the second coming, but unlike the TV ending, it was going to be set in America. The TV ending does give context to at least one detail that fans have buzzed about for decades — Gaiman's description of a 2005 dinner with Pratchett where they decided Aziraphale and Crowley were "on the South Downs."
Whatever the actual answer is to how many ideas in "Good Omens" Season 3 came from the creator of "Discworld," viewers can still feel the spirit of the characters' co-creator in the finale. In particular, the concept of God creating a godless universe, and seeing the beauty in that, feels in line with Pratchett's humanism. The author's portrait hangs over Aziraphale and Crowley's human incarnations in one of the closing scenes.
Is the ending rushed?
Of course "Good Omens" Season 3 is rushed. Given the compression of six planned hours into just 90 minutes, how could it not be rushed? It's the human characters who suffer the most from this compression. Bilal Hasna's Jesus is delightful to watch but feels woefully underutilized, and the ordinary people he reaches out to fail to make much of an impression. Where the original book and the first season built real stakes around the threatened apocalypse, the actual completed apocalypse in this iteration of "Good Omens" feels reduced to an abstraction.
Thankfully, the last 25 minutes of "Good Omens" actually get some room to breathe. Putting God, Satan, and the Ineffable Husbands in a room together and letting them hash out matters both existential and personal results in a conclusion that feels genuinely satisfying, even with all our questions of what might have been. For all the special's flaws, its resolution is the best ending we could have gotten, given the unfortunate circumstances of this whole production.
In a way, "Good Omens" Season 3 felt similar to Part 2 of the "Chainsaw Man" manga. Both stories involve a whole lot of stuff being physically erased from existence and the universe being doomed as a result, so the heroes sacrifice their supernatural natures in order to create new universes. The difference is that the "Chainsaw Man" ending is an anti-climax, a deliberately dissatisfying shrug, whereas "Good Omens" goes all in on a happy ending.
It's all about the love story
For all the ways you can criticize "Good Omens," it nails that happy ending for Aziraphale and Crowley. Director Rachel Talalay (who also directed some of the best "Doctor Who" episodes) knew this was the assignment. In an interview with TV Fantatic, she explained that managing such a grand scale finale was always about answering the essential question of "What is the story about?" Her answer to this question was the relationship between the two main characters. She credits Michael Sheen and David Tennant as "the keepers of their characters and the storyline," saying the actors' understanding of their roles made her feel "safest" directing the love story.
This romance is not merely fun for shippers but the essential emotional core of the finale. All the story's bigger questions, and where its apocalyptic stakes are felt most deeply, hang upon how the personal connection of this angel and demon pair fuels their greater understanding of justice in the world. This intertwining of the romantic and the existential is perhaps best expressed in the show's final tears-of-happiness scene, where human-Aziraphale asks human-Crowley, "Do you ever wonder if there's anything more than this?" Human-Crowley answers, "I don't need anything more than this. I have the universe out there, and I have you. I have everything I ever wanted."