The Ending Of Good Omens 3 Explained

In the bookshop at the end of everything, Crowley finally forgives Aziraphale for leaving him. The angel and demon find a special visitor in the bookshop: Satan (Toby Jones). Crowley confronts his former boss over having secretly known their rebellion was doomed to failure. Writing in an empty book that Crowley declares the new Book of Life, Aziraphale summons God (Tanya Moodie) into the room.

God offers to answer a single question from each of them. Crowley asks, "Why make people and then punish them for behaving like people?" Satan dismisses this question as "the problem of evil," but Crowley clarifies that it's really more a problem of free will not existing in a universe where God's plan predetermines all.

Aziraphale has a more personal question for God: "Why give me Crowley, why make me complete, and then take it away?" God's answer: "Because you were able to value what most people never even know they have. Your love for him was the messiest, sinniest, most predictable thing in the universe, and it always made me smile."

Just as God tries to end the conversation, Crowley demands an answer to his question, rejecting the whole idea of apocalypse. God puts the fate of existence in Aziraphale and Crowley's hands, and they ultimately request God a new universe where there are no angels, demons, or deterministic "Great Plans" — essentially, a "godless" universe. The bookshop and its four inhabitants vanish, the Big Bang occurs ... and 13.8 billion years later, Aziraphale and Crowley are seemingly born again as humans, a bookstore owner and an astrophysicist who fall in love and move in with each other on the South Downs.