Terry Pratchett's Discworld Deserves A True Fantasy TV Series, & Discworld Noir Is The Perfect Gateway

The golden age of fantasy adaptations has been here for quite a while now, but somehow, many famous fantasy universes still remain untouched by the money-hungry hands of streaming juggernauts and Hollywood studios. Intellectual properties like Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere may still be waiting for their inevitable transition to live-action, but as fans of a certain prominent fantasy humorist know, it's one thing to receive a live-action adaptation and completely another to get a good one.

Sir Terry Pratchett's Discworld series is a goldmine of amazing satirical fantasy stories set in the titular flat world that rests atop four elephants, which in turn are carried by the World Turtle, Great A'Tuin. His 41 Discworld novels and several short stories are a clever mixture of laugh-out-loud fantasy parody and fearless exploration of complex real-world issues.

With over 50 bestsellers in his complete catalog, Pratchett is the kind of writer whose work seems like a natural choice for a live-action adaptation. Indeed, attempts have been made in the past, but they've failed to set the world alight in the same way TV and movie adaptations of some other ultra-successful fantasy writers' work have. Some might attribute this to the comedic nature of his work, or to the fact that Discworld is a sprawling, ever-evolving place that lacks the kind of clear multi-book arc "The Lord of the Rings" and "A Song of Ice and Fire" have. However, those are just excuses. A perfect way to create a live-action Discworld series does exist, and the only reason no one's done it yet is that they haven't chosen the right project to adapt. Said project is GT Interactive's 1999 video game "Discworld Noir," which exists on the periphery of Pratchett's stories, yet serves as a perfect entry point to his enticing universe.