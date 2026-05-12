Mean Girls: The Actor Who Almost Played Aaron Samuels Before Jonathan Bennett

Mark Waters' 2004 teen comedy classic "Mean Girls" largely focuses on female characters, but it doesn't forget that every high school movie worth its salt also needs a romantic interest. Jonathan Bennett aptly fills this role as Aaron Samuels, who used to date the film's antagonist — Plastics queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams) — and becomes involved with Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) to predictably chaotic but ultimately heartwarming results.

Bennett plays Aaron well, but did you know that another actor was in the running to get the gig? According to Daniel Franzese, who plays Damian Leigh in the movie, the actor in question was none other than James Franco. "James Franco was considered for the role of Aaron Samuels," Franzese said in an interview with Cosmopolitan, quoting information he says he got from Lohan. "I thought that was so cool — Bennett was great but that would have been cool."

Of course, considering the later controversies surrounding James Franco regarding instances of alleged inappropriate behavior, it's up for debate if "Mean Girls" would be the beloved cultural touchstone it is today had he been involved.