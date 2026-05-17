5 Best TV Theme Songs Of The '90s That Still Hit Today

There's nothing like nostalgia, that bittersweet feeling you get when a wave of sentimental longing for the past overtakes you and unlocks long-lost core memories. For many, it comes in the form of music or screen content, like a favorite song or TV show. Often, hearing a series' opening number is enough to take people back — and that's why certain theme songs from the 1990s still resonate.

These days, the '90s seem to be having a moment, as people of a certain age are now realizing that three decades have passed since the Clinton-slash-grunge era. Looking at it in the rear-view mirror sure makes it seem better than it actually was, especially as a period of relative peace, prosperity, and the rise of the digital revolution.

It was a time when the internet, cable, and premium networks like HBO existed in harmony. Audiences basically had only "The Big Three" channels to tune into — ABC, CBS, and NBC — with Fox shaking things up and quickly muscling its way into households with shows like "Married With Children" and "The Simpsons." There's a lot of nostalgia to sift through from what felt like the last simple decade in the U.S., but when it comes to theme songs of the era, these five still strike a chord and bring back a flood of memories.