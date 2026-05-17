5 Best TV Theme Songs Of The '90s That Still Hit Today
There's nothing like nostalgia, that bittersweet feeling you get when a wave of sentimental longing for the past overtakes you and unlocks long-lost core memories. For many, it comes in the form of music or screen content, like a favorite song or TV show. Often, hearing a series' opening number is enough to take people back — and that's why certain theme songs from the 1990s still resonate.
These days, the '90s seem to be having a moment, as people of a certain age are now realizing that three decades have passed since the Clinton-slash-grunge era. Looking at it in the rear-view mirror sure makes it seem better than it actually was, especially as a period of relative peace, prosperity, and the rise of the digital revolution.
It was a time when the internet, cable, and premium networks like HBO existed in harmony. Audiences basically had only "The Big Three" channels to tune into — ABC, CBS, and NBC — with Fox shaking things up and quickly muscling its way into households with shows like "Married With Children" and "The Simpsons." There's a lot of nostalgia to sift through from what felt like the last simple decade in the U.S., but when it comes to theme songs of the era, these five still strike a chord and bring back a flood of memories.
Friends
Possibly the quintessential '90s theme song, The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There for You" was written specifically for "Friends," which premiered in 1994 and immediately took off. Those first tinny chords and hand-claps from the pop-rock song instantly take you back to that sprawling New York City apartment where the six 20-something friends — including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and the late Matthew Perry — spent a majority of their time.
The song strikes the right balance between light-hearted fun and addressing the difficulties of transitioning to adulthood, with the memorable lyric "so no one told you life was gonna be this way/your job's a joke, you're broke, your love life's D.O.A." It's so perfect, in fact, that it's hard to imagine the series becoming the juggernaut it is today had NBC gone with its first pick for the theme song, R.E.M.'s "Shiny Happy People," proving just how important a good opening number can be.
The X-Files
The first hollow, haunting notes from the "X-Files" theme song still send a chill of excitement down your spine — what bizarre mystery will Mulder and Scully uncover this week?
Composed by the late Mark Snow, the spooky instrumental track and opening credits for the groundbreaking sci-fi series, which first premiered in 1993 on Fox, were quintessential, creating a kitschy and eccentric aura around the weekly storylines. In every episode, FBI special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), set out on paranormal investigations as a modern-day good cop-bad cop-style duo, with Mulder almost always "believing" as Scully scientifically rationalizes every seemingly inexplicable clue.
In a nod to its enduring appeal, the classic song and title sequence were used in the short-lived 2016 reboot of the show, a decision that proved to be a big thrill for fans of the original series. As the old saying goes, you can't beat the classics.
Twin Peaks
Even though "Twin Peaks" only originally ran for two seasons on ABC from 1990 to 1991, it is arguably one of David Lynch's best-known creations. Likewise, Angelo Badalamenti's theme song also stands the test of time. The synth-based track is a moody, surrealist masterpiece that's both eerie and comforting. It was a perfect match for the quirky show, which saw Kyle MacLachlan as FBI special agent Dale Cooper on the hunt for a homecoming queen's killer in a small Northwestern town.
The haunting tune and simple, almost mundane opening sequence set the tone for the game-changing series, being both soothing and sinister while transporting viewers to an alternate universe. In 2017, the series was revived for a short-lived Season 3, with an updated opening scene that features the iconic instrumental tune. Since then, both Lynch and Badalamenti have passed, but their legacies endure, with the iconic pairing of musical composition and small-screen cinema masterfully captured forever as the introduction to the hypnotic world of "Twin Peaks."
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Before Will Smith was "Will Smith," he was known as The Fresh Prince, stemming from his DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince era that spawned pop-rap songs like "Parents Just Don't Understand" and "A Nightmare on My Street." It was that foot in the door that led to Smith's first major acting gig, starring on the custom-built sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" from 1990 to 1996. And, of course, the series came with a fresh theme song about moving on up in the world, featuring Smith's instantly recognizable voice that still hits home today.
The show saw Smith — who later put music on the backburner to pursue a hugely successful acting career — playing a fictionalized version of himself, a rowdy, street-wise Philadelphia teen who's sent to live with his uppity uncle (James Avery) in the wealthy Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. Of course, hilarity ensues. At its height, approximately 20 million viewers tuned in weekly to watch the fast-paced half-hour show on NBC, launching Smith into the Hollywood stratosphere.
Beverly Hills, 90210
Despite feeling a little dated, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" theme song is no less iconic. Its anthemic mix of synthesizer and guitar coincide with Brandon Walsh's (Jason Priestley) memorably playful chin punches in the opening credits. Spanning the entire decade, from 1990 to early 2000, the series defined a generation, taking teen drama to new heights and making Priestley, Shannen Doherty, and Luke Perry household names.
Those first few cracks and licks of the theme song bring you back to a simpler, cheesier time when mega-mogul producer Aaron Spelling ruled the airwaves and pastel colors and visits to the 1950s-style Peach Pit were abound. Every week, millions tuned in to watch the hit Fox series, reaching its peak during its 2nd and 3rd seasons, and there was no escaping images of Priestley, Perry, and Doherty peppering magazine covers at grocery stores and beyond. Now, everyone say it together: Donna Martin graduates!