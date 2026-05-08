What NCIS' Gibbs Has Named His Dog, According To Mark Harmon

Ever since former "NCIS" Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) acquired a dog friend in "NCIS: Origins" — in the older Gibbs' first onscreen appearance since departing "NCIS" in Season 19 — fans have been wondering what he named the pooch. While the quasi-pet has no official onscreen name at this point, Harmon has weighed in with his thoughts on the topic after being prompted by a curious viewer.

"Dog? Yeah, I don't know the name. I just know he's got a friend sometimes. Maybe the dog goes back in the evening somewhere else or I think he'd be all in for letting that happen. I don't know," he offered on "NCIS: Partners & Probies," an official podcast co-hosted by Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover, during the episode's q&a segment.

Fans of "NCIS" and all its spin-offs will recall that Gibbs gained his companion during Season 2, Episode 5 of "NCIS: Origins," "Funny How Time Slips Away." In the outing, the older Gibbs is hunkering down in his Alaskan home when the dog arrives after seemingly wandering in from the woods. He feeds the fuzzy fellow scraps and consults with him as if he were a human, allowing him to stick around with no promises or commitments.